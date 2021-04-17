Technology Advancements Drive Top Agriculture Executives to Take New Leadership Positions at Locus AG

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Agricultural Solutions Press Release

Agtech startup’s successful soil probiotic technologies and carbon platform are attracting key industry talent.

Solon, OH, April 17, 2021



Locus AG has gained rapid recognition for its revenue-boosting soil probiotic technologies and award-winning CarbonNOW™ carbon farming program. Its initial product line, Rhizolizer® Duo, has been used to boost yields across more than two dozen crop categories, reduce fertilizer and other input use, and supercharge soil carbon sequestration—which maximize on-farm profits. Voted the top environmental project in the U.S., CarbonNOW is the first and only program to get a U.S. farmer a high-volume carbon credit payment from a corporate buyer (Shopify), and provides unique full-circle value chain benefits through a new alliance with respected carbon retailer, Bluesource. The innovative advancements are what attracted Hodges and Pawlak to take the new executive positions.



“I want to be part of something bigger, something that will truly make an impact on the industry—and Locus AG gives me the opportunity to do that,” said Kevin Hodges, senior vice president of commercial marketing & strategy. “Locus AG’s technologies and environmental platform are unlike anything I’ve seen in the industry. I’m confident in the company’s unmatched ability to ensure a successful and profitable future for agriculture.”



Hodges brings 21+ years of progressive experience driving business operations across the agriculture value chain for prominent companies including General Mills and Bayer Crop Science (formerly Monsanto), and agtechs such as Arcadia Biosciences. As SVP of commercial marketing & strategy, he will lead Locus AG’s tactical go-to-market execution to expand the reach of the company’s agricultural microbials and carbon sequestration across the U.S. and in key global countries.



Hodges will be joined by Chad Pawlak, vice president of commercial row crops—where Locus AG has been driving its CarbonNOW program. Pawlak is an active global entrepreneurial executive who brings a unique range of experience across agribusiness, including crop protection, genetics, dairy and specialty foods. His proven track record for building new companies and turning ideas into commercialized products makes him a valuable addition to the Locus AG team. Pawlak will drive commercial sales strategy, execution and expansion of the company’s row crop offerings with an initial focus on the Midwest, including the western, central, and eastern corn belt regions.



“I’m passionate about finding innovative solutions within the food system from the field through manufacturing and retail. Locus AG is solving soil health issues, increasing crop yields and reducing carbon footprint across the entire value chain, which is exactly why I chose to join the team,” Pawlak said. “Locus AG has the portfolio of tools and knowledge needed to solve the tremendous financial and environmental challenges growers are facing, and I’m eager to continue expanding these resources throughout the market.”



For more information on Locus AG's offerings and additional career opportunities, visit LocusAG.com.



About Locus Agricultural Solutions®

Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is an agtech B Corp™ and innovator member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. Its innovative, award-winning microbial soil “probiotic” technologies and CarbonNOW™ program give farmers a new way to boost yields, profit and accelerate carbon sequestration while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The company’s success has received global recognition, including being named a Top 100 North America Winner by Red Herring, one of the Top New 50 Startups to Watch by Cleantech Group and winner of NREL’s Industry Growth Forum Outstanding Venture Award. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company.

Teresa DeJohn

440-724-1097



https://www.locusag.com



