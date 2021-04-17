Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Receive press releases from Benchmark International: By Email RSS Feeds: Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of NOVA Engineering and a High Net Worth Individual

Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction between NOVA Engineering and a High Net Worth Individual.

Austin, TX, April 17, 2021 --(



NOVA’s team brings extensive experience in providing property, construction, and topographic engineering and surveying services to the San Diego market. They provide responsive, professional service, which has earned them the privilege of working with many clients time and time again.



The high net worth individual that acquired the firm is the principal engineer of two Southern California based consulting firms offering civil engineering, surveying, and planning services. The acquisition of NOVA Engineering allows the acquirer to consolidate the practices to offer a more comprehensive suite of services to the greater San Diego Metropolitan Area.



In reference to the transaction, Danny Barnett, President of NOVA Engineering, explained his experience with Benchmark International, “Benchmark International was a huge help in brokering the sale of our company. From the front end marketing to the back end deal closing, the deal team was constantly in communication about new buyer interest and providing suggestions based on their breadth of deal experience. Most importantly, they were reachable. Every phone call and email we sent was always answered in the same day.”



Sam Stallings, Associate at Benchmark International, stated, “Our client continued to stress the importance of the acquirer’s cultural fit with NOVA Engineering as it was a top priority for our client to be confident that the firm would be left in good hands. Like many business owners within the lower-middle market, NOVA Engineering wanted to ensure that the clients, company, and employees would continue to work with a firm that shares the same vision and values as NOVA Engineering. Our talented deal team quickly sought out a buyer motivated by the client’s footprint and reputation in Southern California. The team’s achievement in identifying a strong cultural fit and seeking an above average multiple for our client is the culmination of tireless teamwork and relentless pursuit of preeminence in the marketplace. We are excited for both parties and wish them the best of luck with their future endeavors.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898-2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International



Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com Austin, TX, April 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- NOVA Engineering, Inc. is a State of California Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), a State of California Small Business Enterprise (SBE), a City of San Diego Small Local Business Enterprise (SLBE) and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). NOVA Engineering offers the experience of a unique team that brings the enthusiasm and energy of a seasoned firm, tempered by the high level of skill and professional relationships that can only be built through long-term experience. NOVA Engineering provides professional consulting services, including planning, civil engineering, surveying, and stormwater services for San Diego County in California.NOVA’s team brings extensive experience in providing property, construction, and topographic engineering and surveying services to the San Diego market. They provide responsive, professional service, which has earned them the privilege of working with many clients time and time again.The high net worth individual that acquired the firm is the principal engineer of two Southern California based consulting firms offering civil engineering, surveying, and planning services. The acquisition of NOVA Engineering allows the acquirer to consolidate the practices to offer a more comprehensive suite of services to the greater San Diego Metropolitan Area.In reference to the transaction, Danny Barnett, President of NOVA Engineering, explained his experience with Benchmark International, “Benchmark International was a huge help in brokering the sale of our company. From the front end marketing to the back end deal closing, the deal team was constantly in communication about new buyer interest and providing suggestions based on their breadth of deal experience. Most importantly, they were reachable. Every phone call and email we sent was always answered in the same day.”Sam Stallings, Associate at Benchmark International, stated, “Our client continued to stress the importance of the acquirer’s cultural fit with NOVA Engineering as it was a top priority for our client to be confident that the firm would be left in good hands. Like many business owners within the lower-middle market, NOVA Engineering wanted to ensure that the clients, company, and employees would continue to work with a firm that shares the same vision and values as NOVA Engineering. Our talented deal team quickly sought out a buyer motivated by the client’s footprint and reputation in Southern California. The team’s achievement in identifying a strong cultural fit and seeking an above average multiple for our client is the culmination of tireless teamwork and relentless pursuit of preeminence in the marketplace. We are excited for both parties and wish them the best of luck with their future endeavors.”Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898-2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.comEurope: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.comAbout Benchmark InternationalBenchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.comBlog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com Contact Information Benchmark International

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Benchmark International Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend