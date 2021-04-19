Kahana Feld Welcomes Two Litigation Attorneys, Sharde Marks in Houston, TX, and David Leyva in Oakland, CA

Press Releases Kahana & Feld Press Release

“Bringing two more outstanding attorneys to our team is part of our initiative to more fully serve clients throughout California and Texas with their business litigation needs. The firm has seen tremendous growth in the past year, and with these attorneys the momentum continues into 2021,” said co-founding partner, Amir Kahana, Esq.



Ms. Marks joins the firm’s Houston office as an attorney in the general liability and insurance defense practice groups. She brings experience in civil litigation, including mediations and bench trials. She has worked in general liability, workers’ compensation, as well as complex litigation matters. Ms. Marks received her B.S. in Biology from Mississippi State University and her J.D. from Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University.



“I am pleased to join Kahana Feld’s new office in Houston and add to its presence there,” explained Ms. Marks. “Kahana Feld has a solid reputation, and its employee focused culture promises to be a great platform to grow my practice and to help serve the firm’s clients.”



The firm also welcomes, Mr. Leyva, who joins Kahana Feld’s Oakland, California office where he will focus on insurance defense matters, including construction defect and general liability litigation. Mr. Leyva is a graduate of Princeton University, where he received his A.B. degree and UCLA School of Law, where he obtained his J.D. During law school he served as the Chief Production Editor for the Chicano-Latino Law Review and volunteered with the El Centro Legal Aid Clinic.



Mr. Levya added “I am very excited about joining a firm such as Kahana Feld. They are a young firm with amazing growth behind them and ahead. The high level of service to clients and strong firm culture, which squarely fits with my professional values.”



About Kahana Feld

