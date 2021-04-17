Launch Potato Normalizes Mental Health Across Organization

Greg Van Horn, CEO of Launch Potato, recently announced the company would be giving employees additional time off. “Third Fridays” was a benefit Launch Potato rolled out in the first quarter of the year to reduce the chance of employee burnout and give space for a mental health day everyone could enjoy together. The entire company would take the third Friday of each month off. The benefit will be extended through the second quarter due to positive feedback and the team’s success.

Delray Beach, FL, April 17, 2021 --(



“Over a year has passed in the pandemic environment, and many of life’s necessities have been put on hold. Our team’s mental health and wellness are a priority. We encourage team members to make the most of their family time and weekends.



"Additional time off offers opportunities to support the local community through volunteer work, take meaningful vacations, and focus on overall self-care,” said Greg Van Horn, CEO of Launch Potato.



Launch Potato uses a holistic approach to mental health and employee wellbeing. The company's policies, programs, and practices advocate the normalization and navigation of mental health at work.



“Work culture is a comprehensive system of support. Launch Potato supports mental health and has implemented many avenues and benefits beyond additional days off. To reward our high-performing team and continue to reduce burnout, we also provide monthly aid towards personalized wellness services,” said Van Horn. Other initiatives include manager training, flexible schedules, frequent check-ins, and coaching for company leaders.



Launch Potato has been an advocate of remote work and has created an award-winning culture. In the past year, the organization has doubled its headcount and continues to grow.



About Launch Potato



The world’s fastest-growing brands choose Launch Potato for their most critical area of growth, customer acquisition.



Launch Potato is a digital marketing company that provides customer acquisition solutions through its own and operated portfolio of brands and technologies. The company has been a pioneering advocate of remote work, and its success has been predicated on its diverse, energetic culture and high-performing, entrepreneurial team.



Launch Potato believes in building teams that can solve complex problems using smart marketing, excellent engineering, data science, and fun! Launch Potato is hiring. Delray Beach, FL, April 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Greg Van Horn, CEO of Launch Potato, recently announced the company would be giving employees additional time off. “Third Fridays” was a benefit Launch Potato rolled out in the first quarter of the year to reduce the chance of employee burnout and give space for a mental health day everyone could enjoy together. The entire company would take the third Friday of each month off. The benefit will be extended through the second quarter due to positive feedback and the team’s success.“Over a year has passed in the pandemic environment, and many of life’s necessities have been put on hold. Our team’s mental health and wellness are a priority. We encourage team members to make the most of their family time and weekends."Additional time off offers opportunities to support the local community through volunteer work, take meaningful vacations, and focus on overall self-care,” said Greg Van Horn, CEO of Launch Potato.Launch Potato uses a holistic approach to mental health and employee wellbeing. The company's policies, programs, and practices advocate the normalization and navigation of mental health at work.“Work culture is a comprehensive system of support. Launch Potato supports mental health and has implemented many avenues and benefits beyond additional days off. To reward our high-performing team and continue to reduce burnout, we also provide monthly aid towards personalized wellness services,” said Van Horn. Other initiatives include manager training, flexible schedules, frequent check-ins, and coaching for company leaders.Launch Potato has been an advocate of remote work and has created an award-winning culture. In the past year, the organization has doubled its headcount and continues to grow.About Launch PotatoThe world’s fastest-growing brands choose Launch Potato for their most critical area of growth, customer acquisition.Launch Potato is a digital marketing company that provides customer acquisition solutions through its own and operated portfolio of brands and technologies. The company has been a pioneering advocate of remote work, and its success has been predicated on its diverse, energetic culture and high-performing, entrepreneurial team.Launch Potato believes in building teams that can solve complex problems using smart marketing, excellent engineering, data science, and fun! Launch Potato is hiring.