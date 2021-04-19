Virtual Business Connection Platform M3Linked™ Transitions Tampa Franchise to New Leadership



Abby Beck got her career start in London's money market. Loving the London Interbank market's excitement, she rose through the ranks to hold an FCIB and became the first female Chief Trader in London. Later, following a move to the United States, she became a foreign exchange broker and Senior VP for one of the larger Wall Street firms. As an International Trader and speaker traveling extensively between Europe and the United States, Abby mentored many industry leaders. Tampa, FL, April 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- M3Linked CEO Steven Nelick announced entrepreneurs Joe Beck and Abby Beck will transition into the leadership of the Tampa community effective immediately. M3Linked is where business owners and entrepreneurs can connect, energize, and grow priceless contacts and deep, collaborative business relationships. M3Linked disrupts the networking industry through its virtual approach on its own customized weekly meeting platform in business communities throughout the United States.“We cannot express how thankful we are to David Hart for his time and dedication to building the Tampa community. The Becks’ success in Dallas and Philadelphia have them uniquely poised to take charge of this thriving community,” said Nelick.Joe Beck’s professional career spans over 30 years and includes sales and leadership positions with Fortune 100 companies, an Inc. 500 Top 10 organization, and various start-ups. Joe's passion for business development, personal growth, public speaking, and business connections has led to his involvement in the successful launch of businesses across multiple industry lines. Joe has trained, coached, and mentored thousands of individuals and business owners in one-on-one, team, and group settings. Joe co-founded TR Business Advisors, a nationwide strategic business advisory firm with his wife, Abby Beck.Abby Beck got her career start in London's money market. Loving the London Interbank market's excitement, she rose through the ranks to hold an FCIB and became the first female Chief Trader in London. Later, following a move to the United States, she became a foreign exchange broker and Senior VP for one of the larger Wall Street firms. As an International Trader and speaker traveling extensively between Europe and the United States, Abby mentored many industry leaders. Contact Information M3Linked

