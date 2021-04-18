Press Releases Platinum Title, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Platinum Title, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Platinum Title Celebrates 750 Real Estate Closings

Platinum Title on the Florida Gulf Coast Achieves Significant Milestone.

Osprey, FL, April 18, 2021 --(



“This meaningful milestone gives us an opportunity to thank our customers for entrusting us with their closings and bringing us their repeat business,” said Platinum Title Operations Manager Vicky Butler.



Launched in 2014, Platinum Title serves RE/MAX Platinum Realty's more than 75 real estate agents and their customers in the Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park offices – as well as other real estate agents and customers at large.



Platinum Title is excited to announce the addition of DoxPassport by ClosersChoice, a title management and real estate closing platform that will increase customer service. DoxPassport is a user-friendly customer portal that enables clients to see file status in real time, share and receive documents securely, and access all documents after the closing.



"We opened a title company because we wanted to make sure our agents and customers would be well taken care of with on-time, accurate closings," said RE/MAX Platinum Realty Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. “It is very gratifying to see how rapidly we have grown and how well we have been accepted not only by our own agents, but by agents outside of our company. Thank you for your business.”



Manager Vicky Butler has almost three decades of experience in the title insurance industry, including 13 years as the owner of her own Sarasota title firm. She is a Florida licensed title agent, a Florida notary and a Remote Online Notary (RON).



She was recently joined by Title Agent and Escrow Officer Amanda Greene, who was licensed in January of 2020. Greene was team manager for a real estate team for many years and earned her own real estate license in 2015, giving her a well-rounded knowledge of real estate and closings. She is also a Florida notary.



Platinum Title is located at 428 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, Florida. Butler can be reached at (941) 929-9292 or Vicky@PlatinumTitleFlorida.com. Website: www.PlatinumTitleFlorida.com. Osprey, FL, April 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Platinum Title, LLC, an affiliate of RE/MAX Platinum Realty, has celebrated its 750th closing.“This meaningful milestone gives us an opportunity to thank our customers for entrusting us with their closings and bringing us their repeat business,” said Platinum Title Operations Manager Vicky Butler.Launched in 2014, Platinum Title serves RE/MAX Platinum Realty's more than 75 real estate agents and their customers in the Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park offices – as well as other real estate agents and customers at large.Platinum Title is excited to announce the addition of DoxPassport by ClosersChoice, a title management and real estate closing platform that will increase customer service. DoxPassport is a user-friendly customer portal that enables clients to see file status in real time, share and receive documents securely, and access all documents after the closing."We opened a title company because we wanted to make sure our agents and customers would be well taken care of with on-time, accurate closings," said RE/MAX Platinum Realty Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. “It is very gratifying to see how rapidly we have grown and how well we have been accepted not only by our own agents, but by agents outside of our company. Thank you for your business.”Manager Vicky Butler has almost three decades of experience in the title insurance industry, including 13 years as the owner of her own Sarasota title firm. She is a Florida licensed title agent, a Florida notary and a Remote Online Notary (RON).She was recently joined by Title Agent and Escrow Officer Amanda Greene, who was licensed in January of 2020. Greene was team manager for a real estate team for many years and earned her own real estate license in 2015, giving her a well-rounded knowledge of real estate and closings. She is also a Florida notary.Platinum Title is located at 428 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, Florida. Butler can be reached at (941) 929-9292 or Vicky@PlatinumTitleFlorida.com. Website: www.PlatinumTitleFlorida.com. Contact Information Platinum Title, LLC

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.PlatinumTitleFlorida.com

Thomas & Brannan Communications



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Platinum Title, LLC