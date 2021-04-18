Henderson Franklin Welcomes Stetson Law Graduate Steven Gendreau



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on the Gendreau or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, April 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Steven Gendreau has joined the firm as an associate in the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department. He will handle insurance defense claims involving premises liability, automobile, and personal injury matters.Gendreau was a member of Henderson Franklin’s 2020 Summer Associate Program. He received his B.A. from University of South Florida and his J.D. from Stetson University College of Law. While in law school, Gendreau served as class representative for the Student Bar Association. He gained valuable experience as a judicial extern in the Sixth Judicial Circuit and while clerking for a St. Petersburg law firm focused on plaintiff personal injury claims. Having now completed his studies and internships, he shares:“I am extremely proud and blessed to return to Southwest Florida and join Henderson Franklin. I am looking forward to giving back and making a tangible impact on a community that helped raise me.”Gendreau is a Southwest Florida native and grew up in Port Charlotte. He and his wife enjoy trying new restaurants together, fishing, and watching sports. Gendreau will be based out of the firm’s Fort Myers office and may be reached at steven.gendreau@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1105.About Henderson FranklinHenderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on the Gendreau or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

