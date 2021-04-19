Black Woman Profitability Expert Joyce Chesley Hayward, CPA is a Panelist for “The 5 C’s Of Business Success” Virtual Event

Joyce is joining with 4 other Black Women Financial Experts for a Free Virtual Summit and Panel discussion that will be held April 24, 2021 10AM to 12 Noon (EST) to assist and empower Small Business owners in the areas of Finance. Persons who have a small business or are looking to start a small business will benefit from this summit and panel discussion.

Panelist Joyce Chesley Hayward, Profitability Expert, Certified Public Accountant, Founder of Fusion 4 Business Inc. and a collaborative author of the soon to be released book “I Am A Victor” has come together with four other Black Women Financial Professionals to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs with the “The 5 C’s of Business Success.”



Joyce Chesley Hayward assists business owners in a holistic manner with external CFO services, analysis, reviews, finance, internal reviews, and accounting. Joyce has over 40 years of experience helping small and medium size businesses maximize profitability. She is dedicated to directing and guiding you where you want to go so your business is the best it can be.



During this free, virtual panel event, entrepreneurs will receive actionable advice and have their questions answered by these Financial Professionals about “The 5 C’s of Business Success”:



· Cash Flow

· Credit

· Consistency

· Communication

· Coverage



