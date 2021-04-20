Printed Clothing Brand Quotemartial Begins India Operations with Its Exclusive Range of Statement Apparel

Press Releases QuoteMartial Press Release

Kolkata, India, April 20, 2021 --(



The company has been receiving extraordinary responses from the customers and enthusiasts alike owing to its unique offering. Many social media influencers have reached out to the firm for collaborations and further applications are invited.

Abhishek Upadhyay, the Co-founder of QuoteMartial stated that the garment industry is heading towards a generous boom and the youngsters of today need to be spoilt with options before they make a purchase. While the industry is next to saturated, there was hardly any player that has such as unique offering. There were many brands selling t-shirts with popular themes like Game of Thrones, FRIENDS, Sarcasm, corporate humor, etc., but most of them were copied from one site to another, with the same statement apparel available with more than one brands. With QuoteMartial, the idea is different.



At present, QuoteMartial offers t-shirts, crop tops, crop hoodies, sweatshirts, and hoodies to begin with, but the plan is to venture into various other clothing and merchandise categories in the months to come. The Covid-19 situation is damaging the economy and outdoor shopping needs to be checked. At this moment, e-commerce is the ultimate savior and the launch of QuoteMartial’s services may just be what the doctors ordered. The increasing demand for unique clothing by the millennial population is estimated to have a positive impact on market growth. The availability of e-commerce portals will only augment demand for products.



Abhishek Upadhyay

+919890716781



quotemartial.com



