HeiTech Village 2 Data Center Awarded World-Class TIA-942 Rated-3 Facilities Certification by EPI

Heitech Delivers Data Center Facilities with Top Industry Standard.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 20, 2021 --(



The independent TIA-942 Rated-3 certification by EPI validates that HeiTech’s data center infrastructure is concurrently maintainable. It can undergo any planned maintenance without downtime and therefore fully support customers’ mission critical 24x7 operations.



According to En. Abdul Halim Md Lassim, Executive Vice President of HeiTech Padu Berhad, “We chose the TIA-942 because it is the superior data center facilities standards based on three simple reasons. Firstly, it covers fully the nine critical aspects that impacts availability - electrical, mechanical, telecommunication infrastructure, fire detection/suppression, safety, physical security, site location, architecture, and monitoring. Secondly, it is the only data center standard certification with an official accreditation scheme to ensure the audit is done by qualified auditors. Thirdly, the standard is publicly available and the audit criteria are fully transparent. With the TIA-942 certification, customers of HeiTech can be confident that their mission-critical infrastructure is fully protected.”



According to Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO, EPI Group of Companies, "We commend HeiTech's commitment and their unrelenting advances to not only deliver the highest quality services to their customers, but also supporting the growth of Malaysia with leading-edge technological solutions. HeiTech has also invested in building the nation's human capital by providing EPI's world-class training and certification for their employees which enable them to deliver services on par with the best data center professionals in the world."

