Hiring Demand for Lawyers in Singapore Resumes

Insights from Ethos BeathChapman’s 2021 Singapore Legal salary report.

Singapore, Singapore, April 21, 2021



Hiring capacity for in-house lawyers dampened at the beginning of 2020, but recruitment activity resumed by the end of the year and continues on this trajectory in 2021 where hires have been made across logistics and shipping, e-commerce and digital payments, private equity, renewables, asset management, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, life sciences and technology companies in Singapore.



Law firms in Singapore took a similar conservative hiring approach at the start of the pandemic. Recruitment demand gradually became linear towards the end of 2020, particularly for junior lawyers at associate level within high-demand areas the likes of labour and employment, fraud and regulatory investigations, restructuring and insolvency practices.



“With the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines restoring market confidence, the legal recruitment outlook in Singapore is positive. Singapore’s legal industry has not been immune to the effects of COVID-19 but has shown weatherproof buoyancy in its ability to adapt, pivot and digitalise,” says Linus Choo, who leads Ethos BeathChapman’s legal recruitment practice in Asia.



