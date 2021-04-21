PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Ethos BeathChapman

Press Release

Receive press releases from Ethos BeathChapman: By Email RSS Feeds:

Hiring Demand for Lawyers in Singapore Resumes


Insights from Ethos BeathChapman’s 2021 Singapore Legal salary report.

Singapore, Singapore, April 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Singapore’s legal recruitment market rebounded in the last quarter of 2020, with new jobs created in-house and within the private practice, according to findings from Ethos BeathChapman’s 2021 Singapore Legal salary report released today.

Hiring capacity for in-house lawyers dampened at the beginning of 2020, but recruitment activity resumed by the end of the year and continues on this trajectory in 2021 where hires have been made across logistics and shipping, e-commerce and digital payments, private equity, renewables, asset management, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, life sciences and technology companies in Singapore.

Law firms in Singapore took a similar conservative hiring approach at the start of the pandemic. Recruitment demand gradually became linear towards the end of 2020, particularly for junior lawyers at associate level within high-demand areas the likes of labour and employment, fraud and regulatory investigations, restructuring and insolvency practices.

“With the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines restoring market confidence, the legal recruitment outlook in Singapore is positive. Singapore’s legal industry has not been immune to the effects of COVID-19 but has shown weatherproof buoyancy in its ability to adapt, pivot and digitalise,” says Linus Choo, who leads Ethos BeathChapman’s legal recruitment practice in Asia.

For salary information and more insights, kindly refer to Ethos BeathChapman’s 2021 Singapore Legal salary report: https://www.ethosbc.com/blog/2021/04/2021-singapore-legal-salary-report
Contact Information
Ethos BeathChapman
Angela Poh
+65 6692 9342
Contact
ethosbc.com
Regional Marketing and Communications Manager

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ethos BeathChapman
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help