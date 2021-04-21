

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Auriga, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Auriga, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Auriga Praised for CSR Programs and Customer References

Woburn, MA, April 21, 2021 --(



In February, Auriga was named among the world’s leading outsourcing companies and included in the IAOP® Global Outsourcing 100® list for the 14th year in a row. Every year, IAOP® experts define frontline companies using a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an unbiased report from an independent jury with vast experience in selecting outsourcing service providers for their organizations. The judgement was based on the following key criteria: customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation and CSR.



Auriga scored the highest in four categories: Customer References, Company Awards, Awards & Certifications, and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility. Auriga was also named an “All Star” for receiving stars in all four key judging categories and made the “Sustained Excellence” list for companies achieving GO100® recognition in the last five consecutive years or more.



Such high grades attest to the value we create for our customers and demonstrate the proficiency of our CSR initiatives that address such matters as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.



"Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP® CEO. “It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, Auriga should be proud of achieving excellence in the field."



Vyacheslav Vanyulin, Auriga’s CEO, commented on Auriga’s continuous success:



"It is already the 14th time in a row that Auriga has been included in the GO100 list! Words cannot express how proud we all are. This year’s recognition has reminded us once again that Auriga is on the right path, delivering top-notch services highly valued by our customers. Auriga owes this honor to all our people who strive for excellence no matter what and our clients whose trust has always been of great support."



The complete Global Outsourcing 100® list, in alphabetical order with distinguishing stars in the judging categories, will appear on May 18 in the special Fortune 500 issue of FORTUNE® magazine.



About IAOP®

The IAOP® is a global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor who is new to collaborative business models such as outsourcing or an experienced professional, the IAOP® can connect you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information on how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org. Woburn, MA, April 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Auriga, a top-ranking software development services provider, has been recognized as one of the global leaders by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®). Being named among the Rising Stars, the fastest-evolving and most dynamic companies globally, Auriga has gained special distinction for its customer references, awards and certifications and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.In February, Auriga was named among the world’s leading outsourcing companies and included in the IAOP® Global Outsourcing 100® list for the 14th year in a row. Every year, IAOP® experts define frontline companies using a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an unbiased report from an independent jury with vast experience in selecting outsourcing service providers for their organizations. The judgement was based on the following key criteria: customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation and CSR.Auriga scored the highest in four categories: Customer References, Company Awards, Awards & Certifications, and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility. Auriga was also named an “All Star” for receiving stars in all four key judging categories and made the “Sustained Excellence” list for companies achieving GO100® recognition in the last five consecutive years or more.Such high grades attest to the value we create for our customers and demonstrate the proficiency of our CSR initiatives that address such matters as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance."Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP® CEO. “It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, Auriga should be proud of achieving excellence in the field."Vyacheslav Vanyulin, Auriga’s CEO, commented on Auriga’s continuous success:"It is already the 14th time in a row that Auriga has been included in the GO100 list! Words cannot express how proud we all are. This year’s recognition has reminded us once again that Auriga is on the right path, delivering top-notch services highly valued by our customers. Auriga owes this honor to all our people who strive for excellence no matter what and our clients whose trust has always been of great support."The complete Global Outsourcing 100® list, in alphabetical order with distinguishing stars in the judging categories, will appear on May 18 in the special Fortune 500 issue of FORTUNE® magazine.About IAOP®The IAOP® is a global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor who is new to collaborative business models such as outsourcing or an experienced professional, the IAOP® can connect you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information on how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org. Contact Information Auriga, Inc.

Natalja Panina

+1 (866) 645-1119



https://auriga.com/



Click here to view the company profile of Auriga, Inc.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Auriga, Inc.