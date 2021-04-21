Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Critica PPE Press Release

Receive press releases from Critica PPE: By Email RSS Feeds: Critica PPE Adds US Manufactured “Clear View” Student Desk Barriers

Critica PPE Announced New American Made Individual Desk Barriers for Safer In-Person Learning.

Miami, FL, April 21, 2021 --(



Schools across the nation are beginning to get back to in-person learning and are starting to prepare for the next academic year. And those schools are challenged to find the best practices and products to return to in-person learning safely.



Dan Hoff, Critica PPE CMO noted that, “According to the most recent CDC guidance, schools and academic institutions can safely open but need to do so with caution, preparation and by following the recommended mitigations. The CDC has defined several steps that schools can take to facilitate safe in-person learning at school. Chief among these is maintaining adequate social distancing. But for children in a school environment, that is not always easy.”



Doug Magid, President and Board Director of BluEdge said that, “Being headquartered in New York City – which boasts the largest public school system in the country – we saw first-hand some of the most difficult obstacles schools faced when it came to safely reopening. In particular, how do schools maintain safe and consistent social distancing practices within an in-person classroom setting? The BluEdge Executive team quickly came together to develop a plan on how to utilize our fabrication capabilities to develop a safe and affordable solution.”



That is where the Clear View student desk barriers came in. Easily installed on a student desk in minutes, they provide a safe, simple and affordable option for schools. This is especially true in settings where social distancing cannot be rigorously maintained, where students can still work safely in a classroom setting – at their desk.



Mr. Silver followed by saying that, “Assuring parents, teachers, staff and students that they are safe is a huge hurdle to overcome for schools now. And yet that trust is crucial to address the anxiety in getting children back to in-person learning. Any tool that can make that possible is a welcome addition to any school’s risk mitigation program and these high-quality barriers fit that role very well.”



Frank Plum, Vice President of Sales for BluEdge noted that, “For us as a company, and on a personal level as a grandfather, it is gratifying to know that with the Clear View barriers in place, parents can be confident that the risk of infectious transmission has been addressed in their child’s classroom. Teachers can also feel assured that their school has taken their health seriously and put extra precautions in place to mitigate the risks in their classroom.”



In closing, Carl Feinberg, Critica PPE CEO, said, “Enabling schools to safely reopen to resume in-person instruction is a major focus for Critica PPE. The Clear View brand, of individual student desk barriers can significantly reduce the risk of infectious disease transmission in classrooms and we are confident this quality, American made product from BluEdge will be instrumental in enabling children to safely return to school."



Critica PPE, represents domestic manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment and infection transmission mitigation tools. They are focused on servicing the critical needs and stringent requirements of the education, health care, first responder, governmental, commercial and industrial sectors that depend upon the highest quality protective products and tools. Visit us at: https://criticappe.com



Media Contact:

Merle Silver

Phone: (844) 924-1010



BluEdge is a privately held, family-owned company founded in New York City in 1898. They continue to manufacture their products in the US and proudly operate as a certified Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), BluEdge provides a range of print and manufacturing products and services including comprehensive Managed Print Services, Creative Graphics, Reprographics, and 3D Services. BluEdge’s headquarters are based in New York, NY. We also have regional locations in Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, Washington, D.C., Chicago, IL, Carlstadt, NJ, and Belleville, NJ. Visit us at: https://www.bluedge.com/



Media Contact:

Frank Plum

Merle Silver

(844) 924-1010



https://CriticaPPE.com



