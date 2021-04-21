Free Mediation Services for Landlords or Tenants

Press Releases Brenda Waugh Press Release

Charles Town, WV, April 21, 2021 --( Charles Town, WV, April 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With the CDC extension of the moratorium on eviction, Waugh Law & Mediation is offering free mediation services for properties in Virginia and West Virginia through May 31, 2021. The moratorium, scheduled now to expire on June 30, 2021, prohibits certain landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent. While most states have set up relief efforts to assist both landlords and tenants, many landlords are concerned that they continue to lose revenue. While Virginia provides free mediation to parties in eviction matters after a legal proceeding is started, there is no free service available without the court referral. West Virginia does not have a state-wide mediation program for free mediation in landlord-tenant matters. To assist both parties in working out solutions in this difficult time, Waugh Law & Mediation is offering free online mediation through May 31, 2021 for any property in Virginia or West Virginia. Both parties must voluntarily participate and the free session will be no more than three hours long. No legal services are provided in this offer. The offer is also subject to availability. To learn more, visit brendawaugh.com. Contact Information Waugh Law & Mediation

Brenda Waugh

304-728-3660



brendawaugh.com



