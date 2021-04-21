Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

Receive press releases from SottoPelle Therapy: By Email RSS Feeds: SottoPelle® Recognizes Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Warner Robins, GA, April 21, 2021 --(



Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and a fellow of the American Academy of Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Medicine - A4M. Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, completed her fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine. Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, has been well trained as one of the best Aesthetic Doctors in the USA and overseas.



Dr. Anayo, as many like to call her, is associated with several other professional medical organizations in the US, including ABFM, AMA, American Academy of Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Medicine, and the Cellular Medicine Association American Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, to name a few.



Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP’s career started in Nigeria, earning an academic scholarship from high school to undergrad. Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, graduated top of her class in 1989 from thence to Medical school. Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, completed her post-graduate training in family medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP’s primary focus is general medicine, aesthetics, anti-aging, and women’s health, with 20 years of experience in her portfolio.



Before forming the Women's Health Institute with her husband, Dr. Emeka Umerah, Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, served as a Medical Director and Clinical Faculty with the University of Pittsburgh (UPMC-Mercy) Department of Family Medicine. Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, also a site medical director of Health Associates East in Pittsburgh, a private family practice group. She held a leadership position with IPC Hospitalist Group in Pennsylvania and Georgia, servicing the Medical Center, now Navicient, before forming her companies. As the President and CEO of Ageless Aesthetics and Umerah Family Practice, LLC, with two locations in Macon and Warner Robins, GA. And now her most recent company in Rivertown Medical and Wellness Center, which opened just six months ago in Columbus, Georgia, continued growth is planned.



Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, is well recognized and has received many awards of recognition both in the Medical and Aesthetic world. Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, was voted and received The Trademark Women of Distinction Honors/Award edition in 2019; My Black is Beautiful Icon Award at their first annual Phenomenal Women Award 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.



As an Authority in the medical business, she holds a Doctor's Corner with the Georgia Informer in Macon, Georgia, where she shares and advises current and trending medicine issues.



Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, also hosts her radio show, "Ageless Beauty Has Arrived" radio broadcast in Macon, GA. As a preceptor, Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, has trained other doctors an in the field of medicine and aesthetics.



Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, has a very passionate approach to arts and the beauty of the feminine face and body. Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, believes that every woman is beautiful by God’s design, and this can be captured by preserving it through advances in science and aesthetic medicine.



Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, is a mother of three beautiful children from whom she draws her inspiration. Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, also enjoys dancing, golfing, and cooking. Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, believes that the best gift you can give yourself is good health both inside and out.



“We are proud to be associated with Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



View additional information about Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP, or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/anayo-umerah-md/



Provider Information:

Anayo Umerah, M.D., FAAFP

President and Medical Director

Umerah Family Practice, LLC

Ageless Aesthetics of Central GA, LLC

320 Margie Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia, 31088

478-254-6069



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com



Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



