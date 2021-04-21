USIS AV Launches Startup AV Focused on Unique Needs of the Startup Community

Press Releases USIS AudioVisual Systems Press Release

The initiative includes AV solutions, insights and events specifically curated for Startups from early-stage to maturity modes.

New York, NY, April 21, 2021



“Startups have a unique set of needs, constraints and priorities unlike any other business segment,” said Theresa Hahn, USIS AV Vice President of Marketing & Business Development. “Addressing the Startup community in terms of technology solutions in the same way as an Enterprise or even Mid-Market organization just isn’t relevant. We want the AV systems and technology roadmaps we provide Startups to be pertinent and a strategic part of their long term growth. The Startup landscape is a reflection on change. Look at a 'top Startup' list and you’ll be able to glean from a very high vantage point how business and society are evolving. Creating a product or solution that didn’t exist before in answer to societal change is a crucial part of the overall economy and culture. These innovators should be supported as such.”



The Startup AV initiative brings together USIS AV, key technology partners, and AV & Startup thought leaders - including USIS AV clients that have launched and grown their own Startups - to deliver solution packages, insights, content, and events as organizations take their new product or solution from model to viable.



“USIS AV has been part of the journey of several very successful Startups,” said USIS AV Executive Vice President, Bill Baretz. “Which is why this initiative was so important. We see this as a true investment in a Startup’s success, our own success, and the success of the global business economy at-large.”



Theresa Hahn

845-358-7755



www.usisav.net



