Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Supporting Government-Wide CBRN Detection, Prevention and Mitigation Efforts at the 9th Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium

National Harbor, MD, April 21, 2021 --(



Now, more than ever, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it is important that we continue to enhance our preparedness and response capabilities to any future threat's. DSI’s Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will offer a whole of government perspective into successful CBRN incident detection, protection, and recovery strategies, as well as R&D initiatives, updates on joint CBRN requirements, and developments in inter-agency cooperation.



The 2021 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:



- Dr. Jason Roos, Deputy Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, JPEO-CBRND

- Dr. Eric Moore, Director, US Army CCDC Chemical Biological Center

- Dr. Rhys M. Williams - Acting Director, Defense Threat Detection Agency

- Donald Alway, Assistant Director, Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, Federal Bureau of Investigation

- Dr. Alan MacDougall, - Director National Counterproliferation Center

- David G Bowers - Deputy Chief Inspector, United States Postal Inspection Service



Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:



- Managing a Coordinated and Effective Response to WMD Threats

- Providing Chemical and Biological Solutions to the Warfighter and Protect them from Current and Future CBRN Hazards

- Developing capabilities to enable the Joint Force to deter, prevent, protect from, mitigate, respond to, and recover from CBRN Dangers

- Maximizing U.S. CBRN Mission Readiness and Response

- Delivering Capabilities to Better Protect the Warfighter from the Full Spectrum of WMD Threats

- Providing a Scalable CBRN Response Capability with Flexibility to Operate in a Wide Variety of Environments



DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Luis Hernandez at lhernandez@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3478.



In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 9th Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/.



Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802. National Harbor, MD, April 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 9th annual Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium, taking place June 8-9, 2021 in National Harbor, MD. This year’s symposium will focus on advancing a government wide approach to improving CBRN defense, readiness and response strategies and capabilities, highlighting this year’s theme “Supporting “Supporting Government-Wide CBRN Detection, Prevention and Mitigation Efforts.”Now, more than ever, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it is important that we continue to enhance our preparedness and response capabilities to any future threat's. DSI’s Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will offer a whole of government perspective into successful CBRN incident detection, protection, and recovery strategies, as well as R&D initiatives, updates on joint CBRN requirements, and developments in inter-agency cooperation.The 2021 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:- Dr. Jason Roos, Deputy Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, JPEO-CBRND- Dr. Eric Moore, Director, US Army CCDC Chemical Biological Center- Dr. Rhys M. Williams - Acting Director, Defense Threat Detection Agency- Donald Alway, Assistant Director, Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, Federal Bureau of Investigation- Dr. Alan MacDougall, - Director National Counterproliferation Center- David G Bowers - Deputy Chief Inspector, United States Postal Inspection ServiceTopics to be covered at the Symposium Include:- Managing a Coordinated and Effective Response to WMD Threats- Providing Chemical and Biological Solutions to the Warfighter and Protect them from Current and Future CBRN Hazards- Developing capabilities to enable the Joint Force to deter, prevent, protect from, mitigate, respond to, and recover from CBRN Dangers- Maximizing U.S. CBRN Mission Readiness and Response- Delivering Capabilities to Better Protect the Warfighter from the Full Spectrum of WMD Threats- Providing a Scalable CBRN Response Capability with Flexibility to Operate in a Wide Variety of EnvironmentsDSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Luis Hernandez at lhernandez@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3478.In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 9th Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/.Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802. Contact Information Defense Strategies Institute

Erica Noreika

201-896-7802



https://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute