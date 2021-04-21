Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: BYD and SMART Union Applaud Biden Administration Plan to Build Back Better with Support for Zero Emission Battery Electric Buses

Los Angeles, CA, April 21, 2021 --(



Unfortunately, federal regulations set to take effect in December will disrupt the President's efforts. A provision in law enacted by Congress in 2019 that was intended to target anti- competitive practices in the freight railcar manufacturing industry, inadvertently swept up BYD and now threatens the President's efforts to achieve zero-emission public transportation vehicles. This provision in law will not only disrupt the President's emission goals to replace 50,000 heavy-duty diesel transit buses nationwide, but it will hurt hundreds of union employees, who are members of the Sheet Metal Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union (SMART), Local 105, and their families in Lancaster, California. If this provision in law is allowed to become effective, communities and transit agencies across America will not be able to procure the battery-electric buses they seek.



BYD’s American Coach & Bus facility employs American union workers who are bringing advanced technology to American cities that will help achieve the President's emissions goals. BYD/SMART Local 105 Apprenticeship Program helps BYD and its employees stay competitive by advancing the skill set needed in preparing a new technology geared toward the future of electrification.



Together BYD and SMART stand ready to assist the Administration in any way possible and invite President Biden and Vice President Harris to visit us and see for themselves how their plan can help real American workers, their communities and the nation.



About BYD



Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



