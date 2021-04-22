Military Space USA 2021 to Discuss Regulations in Space

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: The US Air Force and Hogan Lovells will be discussing space regulations at the 2nd annual Military Space USA conference this June.

London, United Kingdom, April 22, 2021 --(



Interested parties can register for the conference at http://www.milspaceusa.com/pr7prcom.



As the number of players entering the space market increases, it is crucial that coherent, comprehensive and universal regulation emerges to govern the domain. To ensure continued and safe use of the space environment, while still enabling access to innovative technologies, there needs to be a constant dialogue between regulators and the space industry.



With this in mind, SMi Group are proud to announce that Military Space USA 2021 will facilitate these discussions by diving into legal frameworks and perspectives on the space environment, with two dedicated presentations from the US Air Force and Hogan Lovells:



1) "Legal Frameworks for Operating in Space in a Great Power Era"

· UN outer space treaty and the "rules of the road" in space

· How LEO mega-constellation proliferation will change our understanding of space sovereignty

· Space domain awareness – ramifications of debris on operators in space

· Space as a warfighting domain, what this means in principal and in practise

Presented by Captain Bryant Allen Mishima-Baker, Chief of Military Justice, 45th Space Wing, US Air Force.

2) "Legal Perspectives on Future Space"

· What the emerging mega constellations mean for space law

· Mergers and acquisitions: old space vs. new space

· Concluding comments and thoughts

Presented by Ms Randy Segal, Partner, Satellite & Space Practice, Hogan Lovells US



As new innovations emerge and mega-constellations come online at a rapid rate, it’s important to understand how this might change our understanding of space sovereignty and what this could mean for space law.



The full conference speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available on http://www.milspaceusa.com/pr7prcom.



Military Space USA 2021

Conference: June 8th – 9th, 2021

Focus Day: June 7th, 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman

Sponsor: Leonardo DRS and Hughes



About SMi Group:

