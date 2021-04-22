Military Space USA 2021 to Discuss Regulations in Space

London, United Kingdom, April 22, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Military Space USA will be returning for its second year as a virtual conference on June 8th – 9th 2021, with a Disruptive Technology Focus Day on June 7th.
Interested parties can register for the conference at http://www.milspaceusa.com/pr7prcom.
As the number of players entering the space market increases, it is crucial that coherent, comprehensive and universal regulation emerges to govern the domain. To ensure continued and safe use of the space environment, while still enabling access to innovative technologies, there needs to be a constant dialogue between regulators and the space industry.
With this in mind, SMi Group are proud to announce that Military Space USA 2021 will facilitate these discussions by diving into legal frameworks and perspectives on the space environment, with two dedicated presentations from the US Air Force and Hogan Lovells:
1) "Legal Frameworks for Operating in Space in a Great Power Era"
· UN outer space treaty and the "rules of the road" in space
· How LEO mega-constellation proliferation will change our understanding of space sovereignty
· Space domain awareness – ramifications of debris on operators in space
· Space as a warfighting domain, what this means in principal and in practise
Presented by Captain Bryant Allen Mishima-Baker, Chief of Military Justice, 45th Space Wing, US Air Force.
2) "Legal Perspectives on Future Space"
· What the emerging mega constellations mean for space law
· Mergers and acquisitions: old space vs. new space
· Concluding comments and thoughts
Presented by Ms Randy Segal, Partner, Satellite & Space Practice, Hogan Lovells US
As new innovations emerge and mega-constellations come online at a rapid rate, it’s important to understand how this might change our understanding of space sovereignty and what this could mean for space law.
The full conference speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available on http://www.milspaceusa.com/pr7prcom.
Military Space USA 2021
Conference: June 8th – 9th, 2021
Focus Day: June 7th, 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Gold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman
Sponsor: Leonardo DRS and Hughes
For sponsorship enquiries, contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.