Senior Military Officers to Speak at Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021

Several senior military officers are set to give essential briefings at the 7th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference, taking place virtually this May.

Striving to enhance the development of armoured vehicle programmes, the conference will deliver insight and learning from many different nations, and will examine what they are doing to enhance and overhaul their fleets of armoured vehicles.



Interested parties can register at £499 for military and government personnel and £999 for commercial organisations.



Taking place virtually on 17th – 18th May 2021, the conference agenda will include presentations from key senior military officers from across the region, who will be briefing on how they’re modernising their armoured vehicles and working to achieve interoperability for more effective operations.



Such presentations include:

1) "Generating a Modernised and Interoperable Armoured Force for the Hungarian Army"

Presented by Brigadier General László Sticz, Head of Forces Planning Directorate, Hungarian Defence Forces Command

2) "Strategic Operations: Collaboration and Interoperability in AFV Development"

Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Robert Page, CO, Armoured Trials & Development Unit (ATDU), British MoD

3) "Streamlining the Austrian Armoured Divisions by Implementing New Platforms to Support Future Operations"

Presented by Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD



The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available online.



Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021



17th – 18th May 2021



Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Gold Sponsor: John Cockerill



Sponsor: ARTEC



For sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:



