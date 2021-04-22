Registration is Now Open for SMi Group’s 6th Annual UAV Technology Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

London, United Kingdom, April 22, 2021 --(



This high-level international meeting will address the utilisation of emerging technologies supporting and enabling UAS capabilities, policy development, operator training, safety, and certification regulation, ISR capabilities, developments in counter-UAV/UAS and much more.



Interested parties can register by 28th May to save £200 at www.uav-technology.org/pr1prcom.



This year’s UAV Technology Conference will have a highly anticipated speaker line-up which will include leading international air forces officers, program managers and technical scientists, who will be delving into the latest UAV technologies, challenges and requirements.



A preview of the 2021 speaker line-up is below:

1. Brigadier John Collyer, Head Capability, Strategy and Development and HoC Information Manoeuvre, British Army

2. Brigadier General Houston Cantwell, Commander, NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force

3. Colonel Gavin Rundle, Commander Watchkeeper Force, Joint Helicopter Command, British Army

4. Colonel Paul Hughes, Chief Engineer and Type Airworthiness Authority for UK Strategic RPAS, DE&S, UK MoD

5. Colonel Timothy Monroe, Commander 25 Attack Group, US Air Force

6. Colonel Manuel Dubs, Commander of the 84th RPAS Command, Swiss Air Force

7. Colonel Giorgio Cozzolino, Director, Italian Counter- Mini/Micro UAS Center of Excellence

8. Wing Commander Neil Hallett, PM Remote Piloted Air Systems Protector and Reaper, Royal Air Force

9. Wing Commander Scott Barter, Deputy Director RPAS, Royal Australian Air Force

10. Lieutenant Colonel Ralf Kleindienst, Program Director UAS, German BAAINBw

11. Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Contract – Programme Manager, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, Greek Ministry of National Defence

12. Lieutenant Colonel Eric Like, Deputy C-sUAS Lead, US Air Force Research Laboratory

13. Major Julien Letarte, RPAS Program Director, Royal Canadian Air Force

14. Major Morten Hvalsøe-Dybdahl, Branch Chief UAS Branch, Danish Acquisition and Logistics Organization

15. Mr Bogdan Horvat, Executive Officer, NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Management Agency (NAGSMA)

16. Mr Andy Fawkes, Director, Thinke Company



The full brochure, agenda and speaker line-up is available on www.uav-technology.org/pr1prcom.



UAV Technology

27th – 28th September 2021

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo

Sponsor: Weibel Scientific



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



www.uav-technology.org/pr1prcom



