GenTent® Announces Continuation of Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization

GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response.

Nottingham, NH, May 03, 2021 --(



“The sponsorship of Direct Relief has been a source of pride for the team at GenTent Safety Canopies,” said Brian Thomas, Sales & Marketing Manager for GenTent Safety Canopies. “We could have never anticipated the changes that COVID-19 brought in 2020; the co-venture with Direct Relief has provided GenTent an outlet to really enhance our focus of safety. Supporting Direct Relief allows us not only to approach response efforts for devastating weather events, but also gives us further reach for education and support. The co-venture with Direct Relief has supplied us with the means to target impactful philanthropic efforts and direct measurable results, making an immediate difference.”



Direct Relief is a nationally recognized charitable organization, 501(c)3, with a four-star rating on Charity Navigator. Direct Relief's assistance programs - which focus on emergency preparedness and disaster response and the prevention and treatment of disease - are tailored to the circumstances and needs of the world's most vulnerable and at-risk populations. Direct Relief as a charity raised over 1.2 billion dollars the previous reported fiscal year, dispersing over 99% of those funds into the programs and services; 23.7% of which went to disaster response and preparedness.



GenTent will continue to support Direct Relief for their COVID-19 relief efforts. GenTent has committed to supporting Direct Relief with additional campaigns and donations through 2021 and 2022 geared toward support Direct Relief’s hurricane preparedness program and efforts.



About Direct Relief

Direct Relief is a humanitarian organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies. Nongovernmental, nonsectarian, and not-for-profit, Direct Relief provides assistance to people and communities without regard to politics, religion, ethnic identities or ability to pay. Direct Relief honors the generosity of its donors by following a firm policy of full transparency in all its operations. This tradition of transparent, direct and targeted assistance, provided in a manner that respects and involves the people served, has been a hallmark of the organization since its founding in 1948 by refugee war immigrant William Zimdin. For more information visit: https://www.directrelief.org.



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.



