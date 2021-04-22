Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Acquisition of ASAP Group by Terratest Group

Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Founded in 2006, ASAP is a leading foundation company specializing in a broad variety of shoring and foundation support methods, with a unique patented Sheetpiler™ technology that makes ASAP one of the premier shoring companies in Florida.



Terratest was founded in 1959 in Spain and is a leading international provider of foundation works, ground improvement, and micro-tunnelling services for large-scale international infrastructure projects, industrial, commercial, and residential construction. Terratest is a growing leading international operator in its sector, with activities in more than 25 countries. This acquisition enables Terratest to further expand its services within the United States.



Simon Den Tuinder, CEO of ASAP, commented, “Thank you all very much for your help in putting this deal together. You have had a great positive impact in making it happen!” Pete Sacripanti, CFO of GeoStructures, added, “Thanks to Benchmark International and the team that worked on this deal. Benchmark International provided excellent service to our due diligence efforts and to managing both the Seller and the Buyer to a successful close.”



Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International added, “It was a pleasure to represent ASAP in this transaction. Simon and his team were extremely responsive to diligence requests. This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for both businesses and their teams. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”



Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



