Engel & Völkers Advisors Attend Serena by the Sea Soiree

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 13,000 real estate advisors in nearly 1000 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, and www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. Clearwater, FL, April 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Engel & Völkers advisors were invited by Valor Capital Real Estate Development to their Friends and Family Soiree to highlight their new development project The Serena by the Sea, a seven-story luxury condominium to be built in Clearwater, FL. Attendees to the event enjoyed entertainment from a high-energy 13 piece "super band" featuring world class vocalists and entertainers, and were able to hear from and meet with guest speaker, Ryan Serhant, Top Producing real estate agent and star of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” series.“This spectacular event was a great way to get a solid overview of the condo project and great way to present it to our clients as well. Buyers are eager to purchase in the Tampa Bay area, so it’s both exciting and extremely helpful to them that our shop’s advisors stay on top of what’s going on in the local real estate market,” stated Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Engel & Völkers Belleair License Partner and Broker.The Serena by the Sea Friends and Family Soiree was held at the Wyndham Grand, Dunes Ballroom in Clearwater Beach, FL. Presenters at the event spoke in-depth about the project, highlighting the floor plans that range from 1,400 square feet to 2,574 square feet, and penthouses that are as large as 4,821 square feet. Units are priced from $625,000 to $3.5 million and many have already been sold. The Valor Capital developers have developed approximately one billion dollars in properties around the world including condominium towers, residential lots, golf courses and shopping centers levering their international expertise to introduce innovative developments into the U.S. market with a principal location of focus in Clearwater, Florida.To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 13,000 real estate advisors in nearly 1000 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, and www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Belleair

