Move & Meditate™ Launches Today with New Website and App Featuring Yoga, Hiit, and Running Content

Kait Hurley’s Fitness App Integrates a Variety of Exercise Styles with Mindfulness and Awareness Training.

Portland, OR, April 22, 2021 --



“Move & Meditate™ has been our dream since we launched the first version of our app in 2017 and we are thrilled to present this new, updated platform to the world. We see ourselves as a digital support system and community for those who are looking for something deeper than a workout,” explains Kait Hurley, co-founder of Move & Meditate™. “At its core, it’s about recognizing the most radiant and authentic expression of you so you can then connect more meaningfully with your environment. If you are ready to do that, then we are ready and waiting for you!”



Users can choose from classes such as high intensity workouts, running, and restorative classes that integrate meditative wisdom and awareness training. The majority of classes are music-driven using licensed dance music tracks to match the energy of each class.



The online programs thoughtfully guide users through classes designed by Kait, with new classes added every week. In this way, users can naturally progress toward their specific goals while still getting a well-rounded experience. Together with leaders in yoga, meditation, mindfulness, and healthy living, all of the content is produced exclusively for the Move & Meditate™ platform. There are currently more than 200 videos live on demand.



About Move & Meditate™

Created by husband-and-wife team, Kait Hurley and Peter Marks, Move & Meditate™ is a digital platform for people to experience the power and presence of mindful movement and meditation. Classes are accessible on iOS devices, Android devices and streaming to set-top devices for as little as $14.99 per month with no commitments. For more information, visit moveandmeditate.com.



About Kait Hurley

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



https://moveandmeditate.com/



