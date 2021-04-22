KIB Hosts Hybrid "Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off" Cleanup 104 Volunteers Participate in Person and Virtually

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Irving, TX, April 22, 2021 --(



While these volunteers were picking up litter at Trinity View, other groups were conducting their own cleanups in areas like Parkside Commons and Northwest, T.W. Richardson Grove, Spring Hills and Centennial Parks. These "virtual volunteers" posted pictures to social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) and reported their total volunteers, hours and amounts collected. By including the hashtag #IrvingTrashOff, their posts were monitored by KIB staff and their efforts were included in the grand total.



Combing the efforts of the Trinity View Park group and those who worked throughout the city, the final results included, 101 volunteers, 384 volunteer hours, 1,435 pounds of trash and 325 pounds of recyclables collected.



Several city departments contributed to the success of the event, including Parks and Recreation and Solid Waste Services for providing roll-off containers and weighing the trash and recyclables collected. The Communications Department provided an ICTN crew to interview volunteers and capture the action of the day.



Trinity View volunteers were treated to box lunches, generously donated by the Chick-fil-A Las Colinas store. Special thanks to the Young Men’s Service League Irving Hawks from Cistercian Academy and their mothers for their support.



It has become tradition to include a canned food drive as part of this event. Crisis Ministries is a 100% volunteer organization serving Irving for more than 25 years. Donations directly support the work they do each day. This year, KIB volunteers donated 280 pounds of food.



“KIB has been looking forward to being able to gather together for an event like this,” said KIB Board President Scott Wilson. “While KIB had to limit the volunteer numbers this year, the enthusiasm was the same as it always is. On behalf of the entire KIB board and staff, we want to thank everyone who had a part in this event, whether it was at Trinity View, or at cleanups in other locations.”



