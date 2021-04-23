Press Releases AutoFacets Press Release

Receive press releases from AutoFacets: By Email RSS Feeds: AutoFacets Announces New Addition to Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Finn Jentoft

Digital Auto Retail veteran Finn Jentoft to drive the next stage of sales growth at AutoFacets.

Zoetermeer, Netherlands, April 23, 2021 --(



Finn is an experienced and results-driven sales professional with over 35 years of practice in various operational and commercial roles. He commenced his career in 1986 and paved his way into various functional roles that honed his expertise in formulating strategies. He is a force to reckon in the European automotive ecosystem and is known for his motivating leadership style.



Finn’s forte lies in Strategy, Vision and Mission planning, Sales and Marketing leadership, Branding, Turnaround, Strategic Alliances.



“I am excited to take on this opportunity with AutoFacets, and thus be part of the digital transformation of the automotive business. I believe my first-hand experience as a client, with AutoFacets as the digital architect and system provider behind the transition of our workshop processes and customer journey, will be valuable to my colleagues in the automotive industry,” says Finn.



AutoFacets is a Gateway group company with a steadfast mission to forge change in the automotive world. It boasts 23 years of service in the automotive ecosystem and goes by the alias - A Partner With A Difference.



It offers data-driven results and its applications to understand the complexity of customer wants, analyze their behavior, and produce the most suitable solution. With 16 offices worldwide and over 350 success stories, AutoFacets stands as one of the leaders in the automotive arena. Their success stories are a summation of thoughtful innovation, present-day solutions, and impeccable application.



What's interesting about AutoFacets is that their business approach is driven by thought leadership via seasoned experts from the industry. Their strategies embrace sustainable growth and promise a more innovative ecosystem, thereby elevating customer satisfaction.



The addition of Finn, a veteran in the automotive arena, has brought promising hope to Team AutoFacets and are looking forward to this amazing journey.



“We are delighted to have Finn join the executive team,” said Ashit Shah, CEO of AutoFacets. “Finn is a proven executive who has a track record of building and managing high-growth sales organizations. He will be a great asset both in terms of sales leadership and overall executive leadership.” Zoetermeer, Netherlands, April 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- It’s AutoFacets' pleasure to announce Finn Jentoft has come on board the AutoFacets team as Associate Business Partner for Nordics region.Finn is an experienced and results-driven sales professional with over 35 years of practice in various operational and commercial roles. He commenced his career in 1986 and paved his way into various functional roles that honed his expertise in formulating strategies. He is a force to reckon in the European automotive ecosystem and is known for his motivating leadership style.Finn’s forte lies in Strategy, Vision and Mission planning, Sales and Marketing leadership, Branding, Turnaround, Strategic Alliances.“I am excited to take on this opportunity with AutoFacets, and thus be part of the digital transformation of the automotive business. I believe my first-hand experience as a client, with AutoFacets as the digital architect and system provider behind the transition of our workshop processes and customer journey, will be valuable to my colleagues in the automotive industry,” says Finn.AutoFacets is a Gateway group company with a steadfast mission to forge change in the automotive world. It boasts 23 years of service in the automotive ecosystem and goes by the alias - A Partner With A Difference.It offers data-driven results and its applications to understand the complexity of customer wants, analyze their behavior, and produce the most suitable solution. With 16 offices worldwide and over 350 success stories, AutoFacets stands as one of the leaders in the automotive arena. Their success stories are a summation of thoughtful innovation, present-day solutions, and impeccable application.What's interesting about AutoFacets is that their business approach is driven by thought leadership via seasoned experts from the industry. Their strategies embrace sustainable growth and promise a more innovative ecosystem, thereby elevating customer satisfaction.The addition of Finn, a veteran in the automotive arena, has brought promising hope to Team AutoFacets and are looking forward to this amazing journey.“We are delighted to have Finn join the executive team,” said Ashit Shah, CEO of AutoFacets. “Finn is a proven executive who has a track record of building and managing high-growth sales organizations. He will be a great asset both in terms of sales leadership and overall executive leadership.” Contact Information AutoFacets

Ashit Shah

+31 (0) 79 3200 980



https://www.autofacets.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AutoFacets