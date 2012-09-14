Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Video calls, remote attendance and live shopping for retail stores with ClusterWall from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS.

One of the features of this interactive hub for digital and multimedia content is the possibility to make video calls, especially useful for retail stores, in view of the growing need for contactless services



As the use of remote video call support technologies is increasing, ClusterWall is ideal for stores to respond effectively and conveniently to customers.



With reduced travel requirements and personalized service, video calls through ClusterWall allow customers to perform a number of actions conveniently, such as:



- Remote attendance through in-store video call, i.e., at the multimedia kiosk installed in the store (accelerating and improving the attendance experience);

- Remote attendance anywhere, since by reading the QR Code (which can be in the store window, on social media or inside the store itself), you can make the video call whenever and wherever you want;

- Video call answering at home, where the customer simply saves the QR Code and accesses ClusterWall when he wants to be attended.



As remote attendance becomes more common, retail stores must consider best working practices. So ClusterWall, in addition to enabling remote attendance through video calls (at any time of day), also allows you to make reservations and order products.



With ClusterWall’s video call functionality, stores offer a more personal service, and there are three options:



- “One to one” service: the customer is attended by the employee who guides him;

- “One to many” service: communication is done to several customers at the same time, in a free call;

- “Group live shopping”: personalized service for a group of people (private groups).



In fact, there are several advantages of this interactive communication platform:



- Access to the service at any time;

- Reduced need for travel;

- Social distance;

- Convenience for customers and efficiency for the store;

- Responsive system of easy access;

- Personalized service.



Providing personalized remote service when and where customers need it is the major purpose of ClusterWall from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS.



The future is happening.



Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



