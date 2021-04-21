Celebrate the Grand Opening of Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s Newest Boutique at the Sanderlin Center in St. Petersburg

Press Releases Dress for Success Tampa Bay Press Release

“We are excited to have this additional opportunity to serve more women in our community,” said Diane Howard, president of the Dress for Success Tampa Bay Board of Directors.



Katie McGill, the executive director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay, said, “There has been a growing need for new locations in the Tampa area. I hope this will be a convenient resource for people who are using the Sanderlin Center for education, economic programs, cultural arts, health, and employment.”



Register online at https://tampabaydressforsuccess.ejoinme.org/stpete to attend the grand opening event. In addition to the outdoor ceremony, Dress for Success Tampa Bay will be offering tours of the new boutique to small groups, in compliance with CDC guidelines, on May 6 and 7 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.



Each client who is referred to the new Sanderlin Center boutique will receive a personal styling session with a highly trained Dress for Success volunteer, leaving with one complete interview outfit that includes shoes, accessories, and a handbag at no cost. After she finds a job, the client is encouraged to return to Dress for Success Tampa Bay for a week’s worth of additional clothing to serve as the foundation for her professional wardrobe.



Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has provided interview attire for more than 28,000 women. Also, Dress for Success Tampa Bay offers career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools to help women thrive in work and life.



Contact Information Dress for Success Tampa Bay

Kelly Falconer-Miller

813-390-7913

https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/

Kelly Falconer-Miller

813-390-7913



https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/



