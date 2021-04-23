Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SEO.com.sa Press Release

Receive press releases from SEO.com.sa: By Email RSS Feeds: SEO.com.SA (Search Optimization IT.) Has Reinvented Its Brand Identity, While Also Launching a Complete Redesign of Its Company Logo and Website

SEO.com.SA (Search Optimization IT.) has reinvented its brand identity, while also launching a complete redesign of its company logo and website structure in line with the new brand concept.

Makkah, Saudi Arabia, April 23, 2021 --(



Muhammad Usman Faizy, the Marketing Manager of SEO.com.SA talks about the rebranding:



"Times are changing, so is SEO.com.SA. While the former SEO.com.SA website was great for its time, our industry moves at lightning speed. Early in the redesign process, we decided to abandon our legacy codebase, allowing us to start from a clean slate and build the website with a modern approach, presenting Seo.Com.Sa Our teams spent several months creating a design system that provides scalability, maintainability, and flexibility. The result is a beautiful website that addresses customer needs, a codebase that is built on modern standards, and a style guide to keep us going in the right direction. We have redesigned our website from the ground up, including a brand new logo, color scheme, layout, and simplified navigation."



In line with this new concept and its purpose to represent what SEO.com.SA brand stands for, the company has a new logo that looks clean and fresh. It resembles the growth that SEO.com.SA went through over the years. The use of italics and added horizontal stripes to the letter “SEO” in the logo show movement, representing initiative and commitment to always keep going forward.



Search Optimization IT. is the only Digital Marketing solution with an integrated pro-active monitoring system provided as a service at no extra cost. The Search Optimization IT. SEO.com.SA Full-Service Digital Creative agency platform takes away all the complexities of setting up a website and allows SEO.com.SA’s customers to go live in a matter of minutes. Committed to delivering the fastest possible performance, unrivaled security and exceptional scalability for each site, the company is here to help and respond to everyone’s goals.



About SEO.com.SA



SEO.com.SA is a Web Development full-service Digital Creative agency provider, located in Makkah Al Mukkarramah Saudi Arabia. The company was established in 2013 and is one of the few privately owned, independent web development Full-Service Digital Creative agency. SEO.com.SA’s focus is on server stability, exceptional customer service and ease in web development. SEO.COM.SA Full Service Digital Creative agency. We are a team of highly skilled and dedicated specialists committed to delivering the fastest and most efficient online solutions in the market today. SEO.COM.SA team continues to impress all current and potential clients with quick replies and exceptional support.



SEO.com.SA a Full-Service Digital Creative agency business for more than 8 years. While providing professional services in the field of Search Engine Optimization to private and business clients, the team grasped the opportunity to launch their own redesigned website. SEO.COM.SA Full- Service Digital Creative agency service in late 2013. By doing that, SEO.COM.SA preserved their core values and built on to all the previous experience to deliver a finely crafted web development solutions. SEO.COM.SA Full Service Digital Creative agency. Learn more at https://www.seo.com.sa Makkah, Saudi Arabia, April 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The brand message communicates more clearly that SEO.com.SA offers a high-quality, unmatched service thanks to its new approach to SEO. An approach that is opposed to the most common one implemented by the majority of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) companies.Muhammad Usman Faizy, the Marketing Manager of SEO.com.SA talks about the rebranding:"Times are changing, so is SEO.com.SA. While the former SEO.com.SA website was great for its time, our industry moves at lightning speed. Early in the redesign process, we decided to abandon our legacy codebase, allowing us to start from a clean slate and build the website with a modern approach, presenting Seo.Com.Sa Our teams spent several months creating a design system that provides scalability, maintainability, and flexibility. The result is a beautiful website that addresses customer needs, a codebase that is built on modern standards, and a style guide to keep us going in the right direction. We have redesigned our website from the ground up, including a brand new logo, color scheme, layout, and simplified navigation."In line with this new concept and its purpose to represent what SEO.com.SA brand stands for, the company has a new logo that looks clean and fresh. It resembles the growth that SEO.com.SA went through over the years. The use of italics and added horizontal stripes to the letter “SEO” in the logo show movement, representing initiative and commitment to always keep going forward.Search Optimization IT. is the only Digital Marketing solution with an integrated pro-active monitoring system provided as a service at no extra cost. The Search Optimization IT. SEO.com.SA Full-Service Digital Creative agency platform takes away all the complexities of setting up a website and allows SEO.com.SA’s customers to go live in a matter of minutes. Committed to delivering the fastest possible performance, unrivaled security and exceptional scalability for each site, the company is here to help and respond to everyone’s goals.About SEO.com.SASEO.com.SA is a Web Development full-service Digital Creative agency provider, located in Makkah Al Mukkarramah Saudi Arabia. The company was established in 2013 and is one of the few privately owned, independent web development Full-Service Digital Creative agency. SEO.com.SA’s focus is on server stability, exceptional customer service and ease in web development. SEO.COM.SA Full Service Digital Creative agency. We are a team of highly skilled and dedicated specialists committed to delivering the fastest and most efficient online solutions in the market today. SEO.COM.SA team continues to impress all current and potential clients with quick replies and exceptional support.SEO.com.SA a Full-Service Digital Creative agency business for more than 8 years. While providing professional services in the field of Search Engine Optimization to private and business clients, the team grasped the opportunity to launch their own redesigned website. SEO.COM.SA Full- Service Digital Creative agency service in late 2013. By doing that, SEO.COM.SA preserved their core values and built on to all the previous experience to deliver a finely crafted web development solutions. SEO.COM.SA Full Service Digital Creative agency. Learn more at https://www.seo.com.sa Contact Information Search Optimization IT.

Usman Faizy

+966125358050



https://www.seo.com.sa

Search Optimization IT.

7910 - ash shawqiyah

24351 - 3081 Makkah Al Mukarramah

Zip Code: 53237

Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SEO.com.sa Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend