Operation Food Search Hosts Operation Barbecue

Chef Glickert will guide beginners and foodies alike through the preparation of a full meal including chicken, shrimp and vegetable kabobs, creamy lemon herb coleslaw, and grilled Yukon gold potato salad. The interactive event is presented by OFS’s Friends Board, a dynamic group of young professionals vested in feeding the community’s hungry. Proceeds from Operation Barbecue will support Operation Backpack, which provides weekend meals to food-insecure kids throughout the school year.



Tickets, which are $65 for two adults or a $100 family pack that serves four people, include virtual event access plus ingredients for the meal. A beer pairing that includes four cans of 4 Hands City Wide Beer is an additional $12. Sugarfire meal kits are available for pick up at their Wentzville, Valley Park, Olivette, downtown, and Winghaven locations.



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis.



Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355

www.operationfoodsearch.org

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



