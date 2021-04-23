Press Releases Elearning! Magazine Press Release

Receive press releases from Elearning! Magazine: By Email RSS Feeds: Elearning!® Magazine Honored for Publishing Excellence - Maggie Awards Recognition Marks 33rd Award for Elearning! Media Group

Elearning!® Magazine Honored for Publishing Excellence - Maggie Award Recognition Marks 33rd Award for Elearning! Media Group Elearning! Earns Best Feature Article, Best Cover, Best eNewsletter and Best Website Article for Trade Publications.

Phoenix, AZ, April 23, 2021 --(



"This recognition from our publishing peers is a great honor,” says Catherine Upton, Group Publisher and CEO. “Elearning!® Magazine represents a dynamic creative industry that is part content creator, technologist and business leader. COVID has pushed our industry to serve new segments in creative and dynamic ways. It depends on its media voice to do the same. Thank you to our many partners who make this media group a reality,” concludes Upton.



By earning this distinction, Elearning!® Magazine matches up with some very tough competition. The competitors include California Real Estate, Critical Care Nurse, OC Realtor, and ABMP.com.



Elearning!® Magazine addresses learning and workplace technologies across the enterprise at the executive level. Each issue features real-world case studies, techniques and strategies, plus the market trends and analysis against which to benchmark.



“The Best of Elearning! cover story showcases the innovation of the industry. As the industry’s exclusive users choice awards, practitioners nominate and vote on best-in-class solutions. Forty-five solutions were recognized making this issue the ‘Must Read’ by industry professionals,” reports Adam Weschler, Content Manager, Elearning! Media Group.



Elearning!® Media Group is a family of twelve media products serving the $243 billion learning and workplace technology market: eMagazines, 2elearning.com, e-mail newsletters, and Elearning!® Web Seminar Series. In combination, these brands reach over 2 million executives, practitioners and professionals all evaluating, deploying or implementing learning and workplace technology solutions across their organizations each year. Phoenix, AZ, April 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Elearning!® Media Group, the exclusive trade magazine serving the U.S. e-learning market, announced Elearning! Magazine has been recognized for excellence by the Maggie Awards the longest reigning publishing awards program in the USA. Elearning!® Magazine has earned Best Cover/Trade Learning! 100 Awards, Best Feature Article/ Trade for Best of Elearning! These honors total 33 awards when combined with twenty-nine previous awards earned by the Elearning!® Media Group."This recognition from our publishing peers is a great honor,” says Catherine Upton, Group Publisher and CEO. “Elearning!® Magazine represents a dynamic creative industry that is part content creator, technologist and business leader. COVID has pushed our industry to serve new segments in creative and dynamic ways. It depends on its media voice to do the same. Thank you to our many partners who make this media group a reality,” concludes Upton.By earning this distinction, Elearning!® Magazine matches up with some very tough competition. The competitors include California Real Estate, Critical Care Nurse, OC Realtor, and ABMP.com.Elearning!® Magazine addresses learning and workplace technologies across the enterprise at the executive level. Each issue features real-world case studies, techniques and strategies, plus the market trends and analysis against which to benchmark.“The Best of Elearning! cover story showcases the innovation of the industry. As the industry’s exclusive users choice awards, practitioners nominate and vote on best-in-class solutions. Forty-five solutions were recognized making this issue the ‘Must Read’ by industry professionals,” reports Adam Weschler, Content Manager, Elearning! Media Group.Elearning!® Media Group is a family of twelve media products serving the $243 billion learning and workplace technology market: eMagazines, 2elearning.com, e-mail newsletters, and Elearning!® Web Seminar Series. In combination, these brands reach over 2 million executives, practitioners and professionals all evaluating, deploying or implementing learning and workplace technology solutions across their organizations each year. Contact Information Elearning! Media Group

Catherine Upton

888-201-2841



2elearning.com

editor@2elearning.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Elearning! Magazine