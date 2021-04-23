South Carolina’s Largest Fertility Network, PREG, Chooses FertilityEHR

Press Releases Meditab Software Inc. Press Release

Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group (PREG) is introducing Meditab's FertilityEHR to all five of its fertility centers throughout the Carolinas. FertilityEHR is an all-in-one, customizable EHR platform built to adapt and grow with modern fertility practices.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being able to give our patients a better experience than they’d find anywhere else,” says Faith Ripley, PREG CEO. “FertilityEHR is our way of continuing that. It’s a really comprehensive system, but it was the mobile apps and the patient engagement features that made it stand out.”



Integrated with their FertilityEHR platform, PREG is also adopting Meditab’s patient app, mobile EHR, online appointment booking system, and more. These include:



- IMS Patient App - a mobile-based portal for patients to interact with their fertility center



- IMSGo - the integrated mobile version of the Intelligent Medical Software system at the heart of FertilityEHR



- ABS - online appointment booking enabled through PREG’s website



- IMS InTouch - automated SMS or email reminders and messages to patients



- FaxCloud - FertilityEHR-enabled e-faxing



- IMS OnArrival - a tablet-based, self-check-in app for PREG’s waiting rooms



“Our team built FertilityEHR by working with fertility practices just like PREG, and making sure it’s a system that really fits their needs,” says Ronak Kotecha, Meditab Director of Sales. “It’s an inspiration to see practices go the extra mile for their patients, and I know FertilityEHR will be an integral part of that for PREG going forward.”



With more than 20 years of healthcare innovation behind it, FertilityEHR is a fully customizable, modular EHR for fertility practices. The modular design means providers can tailor the platform to their exact workflow and allows FertilityEHR to scale with the practice easily.



PREG is adopting their new EHR close on the heels of one of the platform’s most significant updates ever. Recently released to all Meditab Software clients, Build 22 marks a major milestone as the company introduces office management features to the EHR in a suite called the Electronic Medical Office (EMO).



About Meditab Software, Inc. - Based in Sacramento, CA, Meditab is a leading provider of advanced and cutting-edge software technology for medical practices. Since its founding in 1998, the company has provided EHR services to thousands of providers across the country, helping them grow and succeed, with software engineered to improve patient care and drive practice revenue.

