Steve Muehler – Loans – Introduces "SJM Portfolio Commercial Construction Loans" Nationwide

Steve Muehler, the Founder & Managing Member of Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies, today released the Loan Parameters for the “SJM Portfolio Commercial Constructions Loans” that are now available nationwide.

Los Angeles, CA, April 23, 2021



· Geography – Nationwide, but no “Rural Properties”



· Loan Sizes - $1 Million USD Plus



· Term – 12 to 36 Months



· Amortization: Interest Only during Construction



· Loan-to-Value – Up to 75% of the “As-Completed Value”



· Occupancy Type – Owner Occupied & Investment Properties



· Structure – First Lien Mortgage / Deed of Trust



· Asset Types – Condos, Multifamily, Retail, Mixed-Use, Manufactured Housing, Office, Senior Housing, Self-Storage, Hospitality, Industrial / Flex.



· Capital Source – Pooled or Stand-alone Qualified Institutional Investors (no less than $50 Million Under Management).



· Rate – Starting at Prime +1.5



· Due Diligence Fees - $0.00



· Appraisal or Valuation Requirements: MAI (As-Is Value, As Completed Value)



· Venture Types: New Development, New Construction, & Major Renovation



Additional information about the Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets can be found at: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com and www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

Additional Online Resources:



About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):

Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com

Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com

Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com

Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com

Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler

Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



877-259-8066



www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com



