Steve Muehler – Loans – Introduces "SJM Portfolio Commercial Construction Loans" Nationwide

)-- Steve Muehler – Loans – now offers a Portfolio Construction Loan product nationwide through approved Brokers and Conduits. Below is a brief description of the “SJM Portfolio Commercial Construction Loan” parameters (but is not limited to):
· Geography – Nationwide, but no “Rural Properties”
· Loan Sizes - $1 Million USD Plus
· Term – 12 to 36 Months
· Amortization: Interest Only during Construction
· Loan-to-Value – Up to 75% of the “As-Completed Value”
· Occupancy Type – Owner Occupied & Investment Properties
· Structure – First Lien Mortgage / Deed of Trust
· Asset Types – Condos, Multifamily, Retail, Mixed-Use, Manufactured Housing, Office, Senior Housing, Self-Storage, Hospitality, Industrial / Flex.
· Capital Source – Pooled or Stand-alone Qualified Institutional Investors (no less than $50 Million Under Management).
· Rate – Starting at Prime +1.5
· Due Diligence Fees - $0.00
· Appraisal or Valuation Requirements: MAI (As-Is Value, As Completed Value)
· Venture Types: New Development, New Construction, & Major Renovation
Additional information about the Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets can be found at: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com and www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com
The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.
