BYD Celebrates Earth Day with Delivery of 500th American-Built Bus

Los Angeles, CA, April 23, 2021



The 500th bus is a 30-foot K7M, one of 130 such buses being built for the Los Angeles Department of Transportation in what is the largest single order of battery-electric buses to date in the United States. The bus order is part of the City of Los Angeles’ “Green New Deal,” a set of sustainability goals that includes converting the entire LADOT fleet to zero-emission buses by 2030.



The Theme of Earth Day 2021 is “Restore the Earth.” BYD buses in the United States have done their part, logging a record 18 million miles of zero emission operations from sea to shining sea.



“As we celebrate Earth Day with these great achievements, we thank our customers for making our vehicles a key component in their sustainability efforts,” said Patrick Duan, Senior Vice President for BYD North America. “Across America our buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems are significantly combating emissions and protecting our air quality. At the same time, we are creating new, green manufacturing jobs.”



BYD bus customers have logged over 18.2 million miles of zero emission operations, the equivalent of 38 trips to the moon and back or 730 trips around Earth. More than 50 customers across the United States are operating U.S. made BYD buses in communities from Martha’s Vineyard and Indianapolis to Palo Alto and Los Angeles.



Every zero-emission bus eliminates approximately 1,690 tons of CO2 over its 12-year lifespan, according to the U.S. Transportation Department. The 500 BYD buses built-to-date will eliminate a combined 845,000 tons of CO2 over their lifetimes.



BYD buses, which comply with strict Buy America standards, are manufactured in ISO 9001-certified American factory, guaranteeing quality, safety, and efficiency in every aspect of design, production, and customer care.



BYD is the first battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



