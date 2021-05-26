My Fitness Brain Launches in US and EU Markets as the Future Leader of Fitness and Mindset Coaching for Entrepreneurs

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases My Fitness Brain Press Release

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 26, 2021



My Fitness Brain, a global leader in health & fitness, has announced an exclusive release of their flagship service, helping the busiest, most successful entrepreneurs take care of their health and fitness, all while building, scaling, and mastering their business.



With more than 5 years of research and experience, a "first in industry" service was launched on April 1, 2021, taking the fitness and business industry by storm.



Gone are the days of making excuses due to poor time management, being too busy, or not prioritizing health.



My Fitness Brain aims to become the leader in global health and fitness for the leaders and entrepreneurs who lead in their respective industries.



Working with some of the most successful and influential entrepreneurs in the modern aged world, the team was able to identify a solution to a problem which has haunted many entrepreneurs for years on end... time.



The organization has methodically designed a step-by-step approach which eliminates any confusion, making the process so much easier to follow. My Fitness Brain takes the brain out of the entrepreneur so that they can focus on the business at hand, while, and the company will do the thinking when it comes to health and fitness.



This revolutionary system has been built into a 6-week course, highlighting every aspect of knowledge needed to be successful in the pursuit of maximum human potential.



The Company believes that knowledge is the precursor to experience, so they have designed our entire course to give each entrepreneur the most crucial, detailed, and proven system which is guaranteed to get them one step closer to optimal health and peak physical condition.



In today’s times, COVID is running rampant in the world. Taking adequate care of your physical and mental health is no longer a luxury but a necessity for each entrepreneur.



Over the next few months, My Fitness Brain will be accepting a limited number of the most successful entrepreneurs into our business, giving them a chance at becoming the very best versions of themselves possible.



Due to the personal nature of this coaching program, there are only a limited number of slots available.



Michael Coovadia

754-222-3713



https://www.myfitnessbrain.com/



