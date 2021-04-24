Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Upgrades and Modernisation of Key Rotary Wing Platforms Discussed at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference in 4 Weeks

SMi Group Reports: Poland, Lithuania and Netherlands are set to give updates on their new and existing helicopter fleets at the virtual event in May.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, April 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With less than a month to go until the only conference specialising on rotary systems in the Central and Eastern Europe, the Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference, which is taking place virtually on the 22nd and 23rd May 2021, will guarantee a valuable opportunity to network with numerous leading Air Forces and Helicopter Programme Managers.For those interested in attending, it is £499 for government, public sector, and military personnel and only £999 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr4One of the key topics covered this year is an update on programme developments to the UH-60 Black Hawk, S-70i Black Hawk, UH-1Y Venom, AH-1Z Viper, NH-90, H145M and more. The Polish Air Force, the Lithuanian Air Force and the Royal Netherlands Air Force are just some of the organisations that will be presenting on these platforms:Brigadier General Sławomir Mąkosa, Commander, 1st Army Aviation Brigade, The Armed Forces General Command – Poland, will be presenting on “The Importance of Modern and Capable Rotary Wing Platforms in Supporting the Achievement of Mission Objectives," covering:- The role of the 1st Aviation Brigade in providing support to the Polish Armed Forces- Evaluating the integration of 4 new AW101 multi-role helicopters and 4 new S-70i Black Hawk helicopters into the Polish fleet in 2019- Underlining plans to modernize and renew Polish rotary combat capabilities in the near future – addressing and realizing potential platformsColonel Dainius Guzas, Commander, Lithuanian Air Force, is set to present on "Planned Upgrades to Helicopter Platforms in the Lithuanian Armed Forces Through the Procurement of UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters," discussing:- Evaluating the current capacities of the Lithuanian Air Force- Predicting the challenges of integrating the new UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters recently purchased from the USA- Ensuring upgrades to ageing equipment for increased survivability and safety- Future overhaul and procurement plans to enhance the rotary capabilities of the Lithuanian Air ForceColonel Peter Arts, Chief Helicopter Branch, Directorate of Operations, Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), will be giving insight into "Transformation of The Netherlands Helicopter Force to Accomplish Strategic Goals in an Increasingly Challenging Environment," covering:- Overcoming the challenges of operating in an increasingly complex and challenging environment- Utilising a 5th Generation Air Force to successfully fight and win within this new reality, by ensuring effective deployment of Apache, Chinook, Cougar and NH-90 helicopters- Transforming into an information-driven, agile, operational, and tactical Air ForceThe full speaker line-up and complimentary event brochure is available to download at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr4Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 202119th-20th May 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by Bell Helicopter and LeonardoSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

