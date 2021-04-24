USDA BioPreferred Program Certifies Locus Performance Ingredients Biosurfactants as 100% Biobased

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Performance Ingredients Press Release

202-720-4145 Solon, OH, April 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Formulators looking for green ingredients and cleaner CPG labels have new options now certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA): biosurfactants developed by Locus Performance Ingredients (Locus PI). All of the company’s sophorolipid ingredients have earned USDA BioPreferred status for being 100% biobased, renewable content, including Ferma™ S (INCI name: glycolipids) for personal care formulations, and Amphi™ M (CAS# 1573124-58-9) for home care, cleaning, coatings and industrial applications.The USDA’s BioPreferred Program is an initiative created to increase the use of bio-based products that displace the need for non-renewable chemicals, which plays an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that exacerbate global climate change. The program has found that bio-based products, such as Locus PI’s sophorolipid biosurfactants, are cost-comparative, readily available and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.“Locus Performance Ingredients is contributing to an ever-expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities and decreases our reliance on chemicals that are damaging to the environment,” said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. “We applaud the company for using materials that come from 100% renewable resources.”Locus PI has gained global recognition for its novel production methods and sustainable biosurfactant ingredients that replace and outperform legacy surfactants and palm-based ingredients. The company uses a patented fermentation process with a low carbon footprint and no volatile organic solvents to produce non-GMO, vegan and palm-oil free sophorolipids that eliminate any need for Prop 65 warnings or exposure to toxic trace materials. Locus PI’s technology has attracted interest from many of the largest global CPG brands, resulting in the company doubling capacity at the end of 2020.“Formulators are facing an array of regulatory and performance challenges that can be solved through the use of our high-performance and 100% biobased sophorolipid ingredients,” said Tim Staub, CEO of Locus PI. “The USDA BioPreferred certification demonstrates to our CPG customers that Locus PI is focused on a robust value proposition which includes the trifecta of performance, safety and sustainability.”To learn more about the USDA Certified Biobased Product label, visit www.biopreferred.gov. For more information on Locus PI’s sophorolipid ingredients, including applications and formulations details, visit www.locuspi.com.About Locus Performance Ingredients™Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI) is a green tech company dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in the CPG market. Using advanced fermentation technology, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are 100% bio-based and GMO-free, with no palm oil, Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each ingredient is tailored for use in a multitude of personal care applications, with lower usage rates, better performance, lower toxicity, and a significantly improved carbon footprint. For more information, visit LocusPI.com.About the USDA BioPreferred Program and Certified Biobased Product labelThe BioPreferred Program is a USDA-led initiative that assists the development and expansion of markets for biobased products. The BioPreferred Program is transforming the marketplace for biobased products through two initiatives: mandatory purchasing requirements for Federal Agencies and Federal contractors and voluntary product certification and labeling.Biobased products span a diverse range of applications, such as lubricants, cleaning products, chemicals and bioplastics. The USDA Certified Biobased Product label communicates a product's biobased content. Expressed as a percentage, biobased content is the ratio of non-fossil organic carbon (new organic carbon) to total organic carbon in a product. New organic carbon is derived from recently-created materials. The total organic carbon in a product consists of new organic carbon and old organic carbon that originates from fossil carbon materials, such as petroleum, coal, or natural gas. More than 3,500 products have earned the USDA Certified Biobased Product label. To learn more about the USDA Certified Biobased Product label please visit www.biopreferred.gov, and follow on Twitter at http://twitter.com/BioPreferred.USDA BioPreferred ProgramVernell Thompsonvernell.thompson@dm.usda.gov202-720-4145 Contact Information Locus Performance Ingredients

Teresa DeJohn

440-561-0800, Ext. 117



locuspi.com/



