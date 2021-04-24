Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CP Lab Safety Press Release

CP Lab Safety to Celebrate 25 Years of ECO Funnel

Novato, CA, April 24, 2021



To celebrate 25 years of keeping people healthy and safe, CP Lab Safety is announcing the arrival of the 4th generation of ECO Funnel. The new and improved ECO Funnel will become available to the public in the Summer 2021 and features a flat lid and sleeker design. Past generation ECO Funnels will still be available for a limited time.



Kelly Farhangi, CEO of CP Lab Safety, noted, “With the use of ECO Funnel over the last 25 years, it is estimated that ~ 271,000 gallons of mixed solvents were prevented from going into the atmosphere(1).”



CP Lab Safety has evolved from manufacturing a few ECO Funnels in 1996 to manufacturing and distributing over 100,000 products. The growth of CP Lab Safety has enabled the company to branch out into multiple new markets including construction, industrial and medical industries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CP Lab Safety provided Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to facilities across the United States to help curb the spread of the virus. CP Lab Safety’s mission is to Keep People Healthy and Safe through innovative products will continue for generations to come.



About CP Lab Safety:

CP Lab Safety is a Woman-Owned, Bay Area Green Business, and is the recipient of 2016 Congressional Certificate of Recognition for Environmental Sustainability presented by California Congressman, Jared Huffman. CP Lab Safety is a manufacturer of environmentally conscious laboratory safety products and distributor of leading lab supply brands. Their goal is to make businesses and laboratories safe so workers can stay healthy and work more productively. CP Lab Safety is working to keep communities around the world healthy and safe by providing Personal Protection Equipment such as face masks, gloves, coveralls, and laboratory sterilization equipment during the pandemic. To help the economy and businesses reopen safely, CP Lab Safety also offers PCR, Antigen, and Antibody testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).



CP Lab Safety's patented Safety ECO Funnel®, invented by Dr. Ron Najafi in 1996, has evolved over the past 25 years to become an important tool in chemical waste handling. It is used by leading pharmaceutical, biotech, industrial, academic and government institutions worldwide. ECO Funnel prevents 99.9% of toxic emissions from polluting the workplace and being inhaled by employees, reducing the risk of fire, while helping organizations stay compliant with OSHA and EPA regulations. When fitted with custom HPLC connections, ECO Funnel will find dual use for emptying occasional waste into the bottle or manage the waste being generated by HPLC/UPLC instruments.



Contact us at: +1-415-883-2600 or 1-888-322-5722



(1) Learn more about CP Lab Safety: https://www.calpaclab.com/AboutUs

Kelly Farhangi

415-883-2600



www.cplabsafety.com



