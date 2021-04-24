Revenew Changes the Rules with the Launch of Next-Gen Retail Customer Acquisition Platform

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Revenew LLC Press Release

Exton, PA, April 24, 2021 --(



Revenew announced the launch of its customer acquisition platform with ten premiere retailers. Revenew has developed the first of its kind retail customer acquisition platform and has launched in the greater Philadelphia area. The first of its kind customer acquisition platform analyzes data from millions of payment transactions to identify consumers who have shopped with retail competitors. Based on analysis, consumers are targeted with timely and relevant incentive offers to drive them to shop and buy from our participating retailers.



"Retailers depend on growing their customer-base to remain competitive, and this requires constant attention to customer acquisition. Customer Acquisition for our retailers is at the core of what we do, and our platform is designed to automate and maximize this process," said Kevin Davies, CEO, Revenew. "For us, it’s all about delivering The New... New Customers, New Sales, and New Profits for our participating retailers. We look forward to making a major impact on how our partners expand their customer base through the use of our proprietary platform."



Revenew gives retailers more control by precisely defining and targeting the right consumers. “We are excited to be working with Revenew because they give us the ability to determine the criteria for defining a net new customer,” said Hoyt Jones, President of Jersey Mike’s. “What we really like about the model is we only pay when a new customer acquisition meets that criteria and they have made a purchase with us.” In addition, Revenew ensures that they deliver new customers, not the same customers using different payment cards.



After initial deployment of the platform in the Greater Philadelphia area in April, Revenew will aggressively roll out the program nationally. “We will have nationwide coverage by the end of 2021 with a goal of 50+ retailer brands and 50+ million cardholders,” stated Tim Wallace, Chairman of Revenew, LLC. "Our participating retailers have been frustrated with the cycling and recycling of consumers, typical of many card-linked programs. Revenew is different because we offer our partnering retailers category exclusivity, eliminating the consumer churn seen at the typical acquisition and loyalty programs. We’re a different company with a unique approach, and that is making a major impact.”



About Revenew, LLC

Revenew, LLC is the developer of a powerful next-gen customer acquisition platform for retailers. The platform focuses on identifying, reaching and converting consumers from competitor spend and moving that spend to our participating retailers. Committing to a category exclusive retailer allows Revenew to deliver net new customers and new sales. In addition to its technology advances in algorithms, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Revenew incorporates card tender mitigation via a unique three-part functionality. Begun by a core group of technology and FinTech executives in February of 2020, Revenew, LLC went live on April 13, 2021.



For More information, visit: https://revenewllc.com/



Media Contact:

Stacie Wise

610-314-7199

swise@revenewllc.com



Revenew, LLC

200 Philips Road, Suite 201

Exton, PA 19341

