Just in Time for Mother's Day, TasteTV Launches MothersDayChocolates.com

Many of the curated chocolatiers and confectioners in the Chocolate Registry are specially selected and have won multiple awards in the TasteTV Chocolate Salon competitions. The majority of the chocolatier and artisan partners are small businesses or women-owned businesses. They are focused, creative, and have a delicious attention to detail. San Francisco, CA, April 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TasteTV's online marketplace The Chocolate Registry launches new Curated Mother's Day Chocolate Collection at MothersDayChocolates.com.The Chocolate Registry, the online marketplace for delicious Bridal and Wedding Chocolates & Confections, has launched a new special collection for Mother’s Day 2021. The new Limited Edition Collection of artisan creations can be found at: http://www.MotherDayChocolates.com.The Chocolate Registry is the place to find a curated collection of Best-of-the-Best, award-winning chocolates and confections. The Chocolate Registry operates as an online e-commerce marketplace, where visitors can quickly search by the types of chocolate or confections they want, such as by Dark Chocolate, Toffee or Caramels, and then can purchase them or set up their own registry for others to purchase.Many of the curated chocolatiers and confectioners in the Chocolate Registry are specially selected and have won multiple awards in the TasteTV Chocolate Salon competitions. The majority of the chocolatier and artisan partners are small businesses or women-owned businesses. They are focused, creative, and have a delicious attention to detail. Contact Information TasteTV

