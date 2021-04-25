AIEDC Wins Prize in Start Up Fast Pitch Competition for Small Business Development Day - Sponsored by US Bank

Press Releases Artificial Intelligence Economic Development... Press Release

Huntington Beach, CA, April 25, 2021 --(



The Small Business Development Day Conference theme for this year was “Growing Revenue through Innovation and Technology.”



AIEDC took the Prize for Second Place, among several other contestants in the competition.



The Fast Pitch Competition is an opportunity for members of the ABAOC to pitch their business to Conference Attendees, Panelists and Potential Investors.



“According to Investors’ Place, Small Business is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy. Sadly, the pandemic has disrupted Small Businesses the most. And through the expansion of revenue-generating potential via AIEDC’s no/low-code proprietary platform, the company can help so many entrepreneurs get back on their feet.”



You can learn more about AIEDC - at NetCapital.com.



About AIEDC



The Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corporation (AIEDC), is an A.I. as a Service (AIaaS) Provider with a 5G - Cloud Mobile App Maker that will use Machine Learning to help small and midsize businesses create their own (IOS & Android) Mobile Apps with No-Code or Low-Code - so they can engage and service their Customer Base, as well as provide Front & Back Office Digitization Services for SMB’s.



About Asian Business Association of Orange County



The Asian Business Association of Orange County (ABAOC), was founded in 1992 - to meet the needs of the growing Asian businesses in Orange County. Its vision was to build an organization that would provide all Asian Americans the opportunity to gain access to economic advancement through networking, education and community representation.



For more than 25 years, ABAOC has been a leader in community service in the Asian and Small Business Community in Orange County.



They offer the following events.



The events physical and/or Virtual are as follows:



· Small Business Development Day

· Business Matchmaking Workshop

· ABAOC Business Convention

· Awards and Recognition Gala

· ABAOC Monthly Mixer



Since its establishment, it has successfully organized many major events, including networking mixers, procurement events, and outreach programs through the support of its members, sponsors and community affiliates. ABAOC events and programs inspire and stimulate small business owners, start-ups and entrepreneurs to grow and prosper through creation of new opportunities, education, networking and community participation.



Leonard S. Johnson

949-400-0126



https://www.aiedc.com/



