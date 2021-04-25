Registration is Closing Soon for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2021 Virtual Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: The 4th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference will commence as a fully interactive virtual event next month.

All sponsors will be presenting briefings at the conference to provide crucial industry perspectives on unmanned and autonomous technology, alongside briefings from flag officers, naval engineers, and technical researchers.



It is £499 for government, public sector, and military personnel to attend and just £999 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.umsconference.com/pr4



Those who attend this highly anticipated event will have the opportunity to virtually network over 5+ hours with 7+ different nations, including Australia, Denmark, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, UK, USA and more.



Top nations and featured expert speakers this year include:



- Australia:

Commander Paul Hornsby, Lead, Autonomous Warfare Systems, Royal Australian Navy – “Future Trends in Autonomous Warfare and AI”



- Denmark:

Commander Andreas Johansen, Subject Matter Expert NMW, Maritime Capability and Development Branch, Denmark Defence Command – “Denmark Mine Warfare: Tactical Experience and Operational Lessons Identified”



- Spain:

Vice Admiral Manuel Antonio Martinez-Ruiz, Director of Engineering and Naval Shipbuilding, Spanish Navy – “Technological Challenges of Unmanned Maritime Systems in a Fully Digitalized World”



- Sweden:

Mr Matteo Perrone, Project Manager R&D Underwater Systems, FMV – “Enrolling Autonomy in Modern Underwater Warfare”

Mr Johan Wahren, Project Manager Underwater Warfare Weapon Systems, FMV – “AUVs for ASW Training - Current and Future Capabilities and Level of Autonomy”



- UK:

Dr Maaten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems, National Oceanography Centre – “Long Range Marine Autonomous System Operations for Marine Science”

Dr Sanjay Sharma, Head of Autonomous Marine Systems Research Group and Associate (Reader) Professor in Intelligent Autonomous Control Systems, University of Plymouth – “Marine Autonomous Systems: Research and Applications”

Mr Andy Fawkes, Consultant, Thinke Company Ltd – “Digital Sailor”



- USA:

Mr Reid McAllister, Director, Integrate Maritime Mobility Systems at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, US Navy – “Preparing for Unmanned Systems in the US Navy”



In addition, delegates will have the opportunity to hear exclusive updates from NATO, NATO MARCOM, NMW COE, NATO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation and key commercial partners on their latest products and technology.



The complimentary brochure is available at http://www.umsconference.com/pr4



Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology

12th - 13th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsor: ECA Group

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Leonardo, Navantia and Ocean Infinity



To sponsor and/or exhibit at this event, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR1



