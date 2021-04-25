Top USMC Speakers to Join SMi's 2nd Annual Future Solider Technology USA Virtual Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Key senior US Marine Corps officials to deliver briefings at the 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA Conference, taking place on June 8 and 9, 2021.

Arlington, VA, April 25, 2021 --(



As militaries reorient and modernise their combat capabilities, the dismounted soldier and marine remain critical to the success of combat operations. This is the only dedicated conference of its kind in North America, Future Armoured Vehicles USA is set to bring together industry experts to discuss the latest soldier and marine technology that is rapidly developing.



Interested parties can register at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR3, free for US DoD to attend, US$499 for all other military and government personnel and US$999 for commercial organizations.



Survivability and lethality are two key factors that the Marines identified as most important for successful accomplishment of ground combat missions which defines the very purpose of the Marine Corps.



Highlights of the much-anticipated US Marine Corps briefings and speakers include:



Enhancing Soldier Lethality and Survivability through Marine Corps Equipment Modernization and Development



- Prioritizing lethality, mobility, and survivability in Marine Corps equipment modernization programs

- Improving firepower through new combat weapon suites

- Lightening the load for Marines: acquiring better, lighter and more effective personal protective equipment

- The future vision for Marine Expeditionary Forces to succeed in multi-domain operations



Presented by Brigadier General Arthur Pasagian, Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command, USMC



Ensuring Soldier Combat Sustainability with Enhanced Individual Combat Equipment



- Delivering Combat clothing and survivability for marines

- Testing new clothing for safer more effective dismounted maneuver

- Integrating power and comms into marine clothing



Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Konicki, Program Manager, Individual Combat Equipment, Ground Combat Element Systems, USMC Systems Command



Infantry Weapons: Ensuring Optimal Lethality and Combat Effectiveness for Dismounted Marines



- Acquisition programs for the dismounted soldier portfolio

- Lightening soldier loads with modern ammunition technology

- Optimizing small caliber rounds for dynamic environments



Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Tim Hough, Program Manager, Infantry Weapons, Ground Combat Element Systems, USMC Systems Command



Optimizing Squad Lethality for Dismounted Marine Corps



- Lethality from a squad perspective

- Evolution in weapons and fire control for rifleman squads

- Major lethality acquisition programs including the Carl Gustav

- USMC perspectives and requirements for NGSW



Presented by Mr Christopher Woodburn, Deputy Maneuver Branch, Capabilities Development Directorate, Combat Development and Integration, US Marine Corps Systems Command



The conference brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR3.



Gold Sponsor: Leonardo DRS

Sponsors: Axon, Domo Tactical Communications and Redcom



Parties who wish to sponsor, exhibit or speak at the conference, can contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For Media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Future Soldier Technology USA 2021

Conference: June 8–9, 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR3

#futuresoldierusa



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR3



