Wheel Fun Rentals in New Orleans City Park Sponsors Big Lake Cleanup with Free Canoes

New Orleans, LA, April 25, 2021 --(



Volunteers that opt to go out on the water to help cleanup shore debris will enjoy the sights of the incredible assortment of feathered, furry and finned animals that call City Park’s 1,300 acres and 11 miles of lagoons home. The event will be offered monthly with the first event being held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 starting at 8:45am (weather permitting).



Volunteers should meet at the parking lot across from the Reunion Shelter in City Park (4 Friedrich's Avenue) to participate in a shoreline cleanup. There is a maximum of 3 volunteers per canoe and all participants will be provided with, and must wear, lifejackets while on the water. At least one person in each canoe must be over the age of 18, and at least one person per canoe should be experienced in canoeing, especially if it is a windy day. Wheel Fun Rentals staff will also be available to train volunteers on safe canoeing.



“Having been part of the City Park New Orleans community for nearly a decade, we are happy to be able to provide a resource needed to maintain the natural beauty of our park,” said John Fryhling, owner and operator of Wheel Fun Rentals in City Park. “We are proud to help keep the environment clean for all of the wildlife that make Big Lake their home.”



Friends of City Park will provide water, limited bug spray/sunscreen, and first aid items. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to cut down on plastic cup waste. Masks and social distancing must be observed by participants and all volunteers will be required to have a temperature check prior to starting on the project. For more information on the Big Lake Clean Up and to sign up to volunteer, please visit wheelfunrentals.com/Big-Lake-Cleanup.



Having operated in New Orleans City Park since 2013, Wheel Fun Rentals provides safe, outdoor recreation for visitors and locals alike. Their iconic swan boats and four-wheel Surrey cycles have become a must-do activity for families, date nights, parties and more. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals at New Orleans City Park, visit wheelfunrentals.com/NOLA.



Media Contact: John Fryhling • (612) 532-5296 • wheelfunrentalsnola@msn.com



About Wheel Fun Rentals

Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial and @WheelFunBend on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.



About New Orleans City Park:

In its 170th year, City Park continues to push forward with thoughtful progress as a world class park. This year a 6-acre expansion of the New Orleans Museum of Art Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden was opened. Café Du Monde opened in City Park in July of 2019. In August, the City Park/Pepsi Tennis Center received the national honor of 2019 USTA Facility Award. In September, the Louisiana Children’s Museum opened its doors to the children of the nation and Storyland, a true gem of City Park, was revitalized to its full splendor as new generations of New Orleanians play on its fairy-tale sculptures. A large outdoor kitchen in the New Orleans Botanical Garden opened in October. New Orleans City Park is distinguished by its large menu of sports and recreational activities, attractions for children, and its natural beauty. City Park is a 90/10 Park. John Fryhling

(612) 532-5296



https://wheelfunrentals.com/NOLA



