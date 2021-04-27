Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Receive press releases from Steve Muehler: By Email RSS Feeds: Steve Muehler – Paralegal – Now Offering Veterans Disability Claims Assistance

Steve Muehler, a Registered Paralegal Member of the American Bar Association (ABA #05479183), today announced that the Firm has begun offering Legal Document Preparation Assistance for all Veterans seeking “Veterans Disability.”

Los Angeles, CA, April 27, 2021 --(



As part of the information release from Steve Muehler, “most Veterans Disability Claims are denied at first, or assigned a lower rating by the VA, because the VA failed to provide the Veteran with a Medical Examination, the VA unfairly denied a service connection to the disability, the VA assigned the wrong rating, the VA assigned the wrong effective date, and/or the VA ignored additional benefits which the Veteran is entitled.”



More information about the Steve Muehler – Paralegal / Veterans Disability Claims Assistance information can be found at www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com .



Additional Online Resources:



About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):

Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com

Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com

Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com

Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com

Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler

Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/



Steve Muehler is not a lawyer or a law firm, and Steve Muehler does not act as your attorney, and is not a substitute for advice from an attorney. Steve Muehler does not provide any legal advice, and none of the information provided herein or on any completed document should be construed as legal advice. Steve Muehler cannot provide legal advice and can only provide self-help services at your specific direction. Steve Muehler can assist you in completing legal forms when you are seeking to represent yourself in your own legal matters. If you need legal representation, are involved in litigation, or have complex legal issues that cannot be handled or dealt with on your own, you should seek competent legal advice and/or hire an attorney. Our legal documentation preparation service uses the answers you provide to automatically populate legal forms and complete them on your behalf. Our review of your answers is limited solely to completeness, spelling and grammar, internal consistency of names, addresses and the like. At no time do we review your answers for legal sufficiency, draw legal conclusions, provide advice or apply the law to the facts of your particular situation. Steve Muehler cannot provide legal advice for any situation or case. As such Steve Muehler cannot make personal recommendations as to what documents should or should not be used and cannot attempt to predict the legal impact of using any certain response or form. This document preparation service is not intended to create an attorney-client relationship, and by using Steve Muehler's services, and no attorney-client relationship will be created. You are totally and solely responsible for your own selections and actions. Again, Steve Muehler cannot make any recommendations for any corrections or changes to the documents or their application, content or use.



877-259-8066



www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com



