Lauren Ross Design e-Commerce Retailer Announces It’s Now Accepting Bitcoin

Luxury e-commerce retailer Lauren Ross Design integrates Coinbase to support payments for art and fashion in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

The luxury retailer, owned by American businesswoman Lauren Ross, has integrated crypto payment service provider Coinbase to let clients purchase art and fashion goods with crypto. According to the press release, the U.S.-based firm will accept purchases in crypto from customers worldwide.



Ross commented that the company decided to provide the new payment option in order to offer their customers "the ability to purchase luxury goods in a way that satisfies the client" as well as enable "clients around the world" to buy their goods "easier and more efficiently."

Lauren Ross

908-246-3011



www.laurenrossdesign.com/



