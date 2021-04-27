Firstat Nursing Services Offering Point Loma Caregivers, Shares 3 Ways In-Home Skilled Nursing Can Build Senior Independence

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Firstat Nursing Services Press Release

San Diego, CA, April 27, 2021 --



“Most experts agree that seniors age better at home, where they are comfortable and surrounded by familiar things,” says Linnea Goodrich, president of Firstat Nursing Services. With the help of a skilled nurse, aging loved ones can get the tools they need to stay in the home they love.



Here are 3 ways a qualified in-home skilled nursing service can build senior independence.



Expert Medical Help

Whether they’re fighting a chronic condition like diabetes or struggling with arthritis, many seniors rely on various medications and occasional injections for good health. With a variety of pills and varied dosage amounts, staying on track can be complicated. With a competent nurse on hand, families know a medication regime will be followed and administered correctly and safely.



Every Day Assistance

In-home nursing services are not limited to providing just medical assistance. In fact, many visiting nurses help elderly patients with a variety of common day-to-day activities, from cooking meals and doing household chores to providing safe transportation. When mobility issues prevent a loved one from moving about the home safely, having a helping hand to assist is an invaluable asset.



Specialized Care

Families often face tremendous difficulties dealing with the uncertainties of complicated diseases like Alzheimer’s or dementia. With help from an in-home skilled nursing service, families have more energy to spend meaningful time with a loved one, staying close and connected as the disease progresses. Specially trained experts are available to meet both the mental and physical needs of families and loved ones progressing through the difficult phases of the disease.



People wanting to learn more about home health, caregivers, in-home care, and Firstat Nursing Services are encouraged to call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com



About Firstat Nursing Services

Linnea Goodrich is the owner of Firstat Nursing Services, the only Home Care Agency in San Diego that is both State licensed and certified by the Alzheimer’s Association. Firstat Nursing Services has been providing a higher standard of home nursing, home health, and homecare services for elderly, disabled, and injured people in the greater San Diego area since 1997.



To give families and seniors a better understanding of how in-home care can help their daily lives, Firstat has developed a free online assessment tool. To see how it can help, call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com.



