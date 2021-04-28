PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Webswing Announces New Version with Major Updates - Webswing v21.1


Webswing 21.1 is now officially live and available for download.

Dublin, Ireland, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As the demand for digitalisation among many different industries continues to rise, Webswing Ltd is proud to announce major release of Webswing, version 21.1 that empowers cost reduction and helps optimize processes for thousands of companies with legacy softwares. Webswing Ltd., leader in the solution for running legacy, desktop applications inside web browsers, announces a new release of Webswing.

Webswing version 21.1 comes with improved window undocking, user consent for recording and mirror view, clustering features and stability updates. The combination of substantial improvements and newly added features is making the deployment and management even more efficient.

Added and improved features - New window undocking - Added Clustering features + stability updates - Removed most JavaScript 3rd party dependencies - User consent for recording and mirror view - Build speed and development effectivity improvements - K8s based Auto-scaling prototype

Read more about Webswing 21.1 on www.webswing.org. For further information please contact sales department: sales@webswing.org
Contact Information
Webswing
Igor Gembula
+353894603147
Contact
https://www.webswing.org/

