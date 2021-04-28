Decimal Point Analytics Urges All Its Employees to Fightback Corona

Press Releases Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Decimal Point Analytics has commenced an initiative to encourage its employees and their families to get COVID-19 vaccination.

Amidst all the negativity, there is a hope of security via the vaccination process being paced up, soon allowing people of age group more than 18 years to take corona vaccine across the country.



Meanwhile, Decimal Point Analytics has started an initiative to encourage its employees to take vaccination to reduce the risk of the corona. Recently Mr. Shailesh Dhuri, the CEO of Decimal Point Analytics, said, “A corporation can function in a healthy and vibrant society. It is our commitment to ensure the same by enabling all the Decimals are kept safe. Apart from full work from home since 16th March 2020, we announced a vaccination program for our staff and their immediate family. Let us all keep safe, be healthy and build a strong future for humanity together.”



Decimal Point Analytics has shifted its operations to the work from home setup since the first lockdown last year to ensure the safety of its employees. Additionally, the company has even extended its hands to give financial support to its employees in their fight against corona.



About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research and analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.



Rachel Fernandes

+91 22 4919 5200



www.decimalpointanalytics.com

5A, B-Wing, Trade Star Building, J. B. Nagar,

Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East)



